‘The Last Kingdom’: Netflix Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

Season 4 of 'The Last Kingdom' will drop on April 26.

For those who are in lockdown thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are worrying that they might run out of things to watch during the quarantine, Netflix has just announced the Season 4 premiere of The Last Kingdom, according to Den of Geek. Originally a BBC series, now that Netflix has taken over, viewers will be able to binge on it as soon as it hits the streaming service in April.

Fans of the historical drama series based on the Viking Age, have been waiting a long time for the announcement after Season 3 aired in November of 2018. It was then confirmed by Netflix in December of that year that the series had been renewed. However, it has been a long wait since then for viewers. That wait is finally over, though, as Netflix announced via its official Twitter account that Season 4 would premiere on the streaming service from April 26.

According to Fansided, Season 4 of The Last Kingdom will consist of 10 episodes and will follow the storyline laid out in The Pagan Lord and The Empty Throne, which are books seven and eight in the series by Bernard Cornwell. And, with 12 books already released in this series, plus another set to be published in October, there is the potential that this could be a long-running TV series for Netflix so long as viewership remains steady.

What are your predictions for these 3 next season?#TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/S6RQdxO1SI — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) March 18, 2020

Den of Deek notes that there will be a significant time jump in the fourth season and this will allow for “aged-up versions of Uhtred’s (Alexander Dreymon) children” as their storylines now join those of the usual main characters.

Plenty of new characters have been announced for the new season, including Stefanie Martini as Eadith, who will be Aethelred’s (Toby Regbo) new love conquest. Jamie Blackley will portray Eardwulf, who is Eadith’s brother, “Aethelred’s new right-hand man,” and Uhtred’s rival, which should lead to plenty of conflicts. Ruby Hartley will play Stiorra, the grown-up daughter of Uhtred and Gisela (Peri Baumeister). In addition, Máté Haumann will portray the new character called Cenric and Oscar Skagerberg has been cast in the role of Bjorgulf.

While there will be a time jump in this season, viewers can also expect flashbacks to a younger Uhtred. Finn Elliot will fulfill this role, having taken over from Tom Taylor.

Fansided also notes that the new season might feel quite different from Season 3, not only because of the time jump but because many long-time characters met their demise last season. Most notably was King Alfred (David Dawson). Even though his son has ascended to the throne, his impact on England will continue to shape the landscape. In addition, a variety of new villains will also help to shake things up.