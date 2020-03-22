Blac Chyna Flashes Her Bare Shoulder In ‘Super Comfy’ Outfit

Blac Chyna dazzled her 16.6 million Instagram followers with one of her most recent Instagram photos: a picture of herself looking like a Hollywood starlet in a cozy sweater.

The 31-year-old model made sure she dressed comfortably for the image, rocking a cream-colored fuzzy hoodie with drawstrings. She let the sweatshirt slide down one arm, which showed off her bare shoulder and part of her massive back tattoo. Chyna has a large phoenix inked on her back, and part of the mythological bird’s red and orange feathers peeked out.

She paired the sweater with fuzzy sweatpants in a matching hue. As Chyna had her back to the photo, she managed to show off some of her curves in the snug ensemble.

The outfit was from Fashion Nova, which Chyna mentioned in the caption. She also revealed she was in “#quarantine” at the moment, staying inside as everyone is urged to do in the midst of the novel coronavirus.

The former reality star juxtaposed the loungewear with movie star-esque hair and makeup.

Her rose-gold strands tumbled down her back in long, loose waves. Her tresses were deeply parted, and appeared to be more strawberry blond at the root. The curls cascaded all the way past her waist.

Chyna’s light brown brows were shaped and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her honey-brown eyes. She wore a shimmering champagne shadow on her lids, which reached all the way up to her brow bone. Her feathery lashes were extremely thick and curled upwards. She wore a heavy swipe of black eyeliner on her lids, as well as on her waterline. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara.

A warm pink blush was brushed onto her cheeks. She wore a frosty pink gloss on her lips.

She completed the look with stiletto-shaped nails sprinkled with multi-colored rhinestones.

As of this writing, the image was double-tapped more than 12,000 times and received more than 110 comments in an hour.

Chyna’s ardent fans flocked to the comment section in droves, praising the mother of two and complimenting her movie star glamour. While some followers chose to comment using solely heart-eye and flame emoji, others used their words to write to the model.

“This was definitely a LOOK,” commented a Blac Chyna fan account.

“Love this look on you ChyChy,” replied another follower, using two heart-eye emoji to punctuate the comment.

“Pose!” wrote a third user, adding a pink heart.

“Wow you look amazing beautiful,” gushed a fourth fan.