Mathilde Tantot Goes Braless In A Tight Top

Mathilde Tantot has been enticing her 5.1 million Instagram fans with braless photos every now and then, and posted a new one today of herself in a tight top.

The stunner was photographed sitting outside in a courtyard and rocked a short-sleeved crop top. It was white with a high collar and a very tight fit that left little to the imagination. She also sported a pair of baggy light gray leggings with a thick waistband that rested inches below her belly button. Her tiny waist and flat abs were on full display, and her tan contrasted well against her light-colored outfit. Plus, her ensemble was tagged with Fashion Nova’s brand name.

Mathilde sat on the armrest of a light blue chair and placed her left hand in her pocket. She held what appeared to be a wine bottle in her right hand and held it to her mouth with a smile on her face. The sensation glanced at the camera as she seemingly chugged alcohol and her soft locks framed her face.

The sensation’s makeup application included heavy mascara and light pink lipstick. She didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories and the focus was left on her figure.

Beside Mathilde was a peach house with white shutters. The area she posed in was decorated with a low-lying table and a lime green planter. Moreover, a stone fence was visible in the backdrop.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies, and yellow and green trees peeked through beyond the gated fence.

The update is proving to be popular, and it has received over 158,200 likes since it was posted 40 minutes ago. Mathilde’s many loving fans also took the time to leave nice messages in the comments section.

“Love it stay safe babe,” declared a social media user.

Others responded to her caption.

“At least you’re distracting us,” wrote a second admirer.

“You’re definitely distracting me! Ty,” expressed a third supporter.

“Love it! Mad coping skills,” raved a follower.

The cutie shared another braless snap on March 14, that time posing at the museum in front of paintings of naked ladies. Mathilde stood facing the camera straight-on in her revealing nude top. It had short sleeves with side ties that fell down her arms and a low neckline. Plus, its tight fit meant that her chest was on full display. The model also rocked a pair of high-waisted light denim pants and wore her hair in a loose bun.