Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Skimpy Mauve Bikini

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro shared a smoking hot triple Instagram update with her 1.4 million Instagram followers that flaunted her buxom body from multiple angles.

Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the pictures were taken on a stunning sandy beach with the water lapping at the shore. A large hill was visible in the distance, and in the first snap, a tipped-over ship was positioned a few feet behind the stunner.

Kara rocked a skimpy swimsuit from the brand Vitamin A, a sustainable swimwear brand crafted right in California, according to their Instagram bio. In the caption of her post, Kara congratulated the brand on their 20th anniversary, and highlighted their product by showing how her curves looked in one of the pieces.

Kara selected a mauve bikini top that featured halter-style straps that went around her neck, and a circular detail in the middle that joined the two cups. The bikini top showed off plenty of her ample assets, and Kara drew even more attention to her cleavage by adding a pendant necklace that dangled just above it.

She paired the top with swimsuit bottoms in a matching shade. The simple bottoms stretched over her hips, and dipped low in the front, revealing plenty of her toned stomach. The pale hue looked stunning against Kara’s sun-kissed skin. She wore her long locks down in voluminous beachy waves, and stared straight at the camera in the first snap.

For the second shot, Kara angled her body slightly to the side to show off more of her buxom curves. She held something in her hands as she gazed off into the distance, and showed off a pair of subtle dangling earrings she wore.Her makeup was natural, with a hint of highlighter catching the light and emphasizing her stunning cheekbones.

In the third and final snap from the Instagram update, Kara turned around to show off the back of the swimsuit. Her long locks cascaded down her back, reaching all the way to her waist, and the bikini top consisted of little more than a thin strap stretching across the middle of her back. The bikini bottoms likewise bared plenty of skin, as they were a cheeky style that exposed her pert derriere.

Kara glanced over her shoulder in the seductive snap, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update. The post racked up over 8,300 likes within just 15 minutes, and also earned 128 comments from her followers.

“Skipper saw you on the beach and steered right off the water,” one fan said, referencing the boat that was pulled up on the shore.

“This is the content we need right now,” another fan commented.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower added.

Kara isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in all kinds of skimpy attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell shared a sizzling snap in which she went completely topless, wearing just a pair of sexy patterned tights.