Anthony Fauci Is Walking A ‘Fine Line’ Contradicting Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Misinformation, Reporter Says

Although Dr. Anthony Fauci is viewed by many as one of the most trustworthy members of Donald Trump‘s coronavirus task force, he has frequently been put in the position of having to contradict the president’s remarks. As reported by Raw Story, Business Insider reporter John Haltiwanger highlighted the purportedly problematic dynamic between the president and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC.

According to Haltiwanger, Fauci is walking a “fine line” when he contradicts Trump publicly, and the discrepancy between the pair is a danger to the United States public.

“It’s a scary time in the country,” Haltiwanger said.

“And Fauci is walking a very fine line between trying to give the public scientific evidence based on, you know, actual research and not invoking the president’s anger and potentially being sidelined.”

Haltiwanger is speaking of a Friday press conference during which Trump suggested that a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin could put an end to the coronavirus pandemic. In response, Fauci noted there was thus far only anecdotal evidence to support the effectiveness of the drugs for treating COVID-19.

“The information that you’re referring to specifically is anecdotal,” he said, noting that the success of the drugs was not examined in a “controlled clinical trial” and urging against definitive statements about their effectiveness.

Disinformation is also coming directly from the Trump administration, including from the president in daily press briefings that continuously go off the rails and yesterday led to a face-palm by the nation’s top expert on infectious disease. pic.twitter.com/QHrOp6GCFV — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 21, 2020

Despite Fauci’s pushback, Trump interrupted the doctor and said the effectiveness of the drugs would soon be known. Later, he doubled down on his comments and called the medications “game changers” on Twitter.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Fauci spoke about the times he has contradicted Trump on coronavirus messaging.

“I don’t want to embarrass him,” Fauci said, noting he doesn’t intend to portray himself as a “tough guy” and simply wants to provide the facts.

“And instead of saying, ‘You’re wrong,’ all you need to do is continually talk about what the data are and what the evidence is.”

Fauci nevertheless noted Trump’s intelligence and claimed that the president hasn’t thus far taken his pushback offensively.

“He takes it in a good way,” the doctor said.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Lost star Daniel Dae Kim recently revealed that he is recovering from coronavirus after a combination of azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, a glycopyrrolate inhaler, and Tamiflu. However, the actor urged his fans not to believe this combination will work for everyone and pushed them to listen to medical professionals for guidance in dealing with COVID-19.