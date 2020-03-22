Isabella Buscemi Looks Smoking Hot In An Itty-Bitty Tiger-Print Bikini

Cuban-Italian model Isabella Buscemi took to Instagram to upload a sizzling new snapshot that tantalized her 2 million followers. The photo posted today saw her rocking a barely-there animal-print bikini that flaunted her ample assets and curvaceous figure.

The 22-year-old stunner was wearing a tiny tiger-print two-piece bathing suit that perfectly showcased her trim figure. The swimwear consisted of a classic triangle-style top and low-cut bottoms, which sat high on her curvy hips and accentuated her flat tummy.

The bikini top hardly contained her perky breasts, causing her to spill out from the sides and bottom and exposed some underboob, much to the delight of her fans. The color of her swimwear complemented her tanned skin.

In the snap, Isabella was seen outdoors, her legs spread on a white cushioned sunbed. She looked to the side, holding some strands of hair with her right hand, as she tugged at the strings of her bikini bottoms with her left as if to tease her fans. The bright, warm sunshine made her flawless bronzed skin glow.

The Miami native kept her look simple and wore a few pieces of jewelry, such as her name necklace, a watch, and a pair of stud earrings. She sported a full makeup application that included full-coverage foundation, defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, bronzer, glowing highlighter, and thick mascara. She completed the look with a mauve lipstick and added lip gloss on top. Isabella kept her highlighted hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands, hanging over her shoulders and down her back.

She tagged Berry Beachy Swimwear in the photo and dropped a lion emoji in the caption of the post.

The new update racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments in under an hour of having been posted on the social media site. Many of Isabella’s friends and fellow models such as Natalia Garibotto, Yaslen Clemente, Bruna Rangel Lima, and Luz Elena Echeverria Molina dropped gushing messages on the post. Fans and followers also flocked the comments section and wrote compliments and praises. Other online admirers were short on words and chose to chime in using several emoji.

“Literally, the best post notification that I get. You are the bomb! That body of yours is immaculate,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You look gorgeous in that bikini, you just made me happy. California is on quarantine, I can’t go anywhere, but I love your photo,” another admirer gushed.

“You’re so unbelievably, breathtakingly, stunning! I hope you are well,” a third social media user wrote, adding a trail of emoji.