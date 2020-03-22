Savannah Prez Flaunts Super Toned Bod In New Selfie

Savannah Prez took to her Instagram page today to share a new selfie for the first time since a little over a week ago, and the stunning fitness model showcased her super toned bod. She rocked a crop tank and black bikini bottoms for the alluring photo.

The cutie stood in a white room and snapped the picture using a floor-length mirror with an elaborate white frame. Savannah propped out her right foot to the side and gazed at her phone screen with smile on her face.

The sensation’s top was white with thick straps and a low v-neckline that was embellished with criss-crossed strings. The straps fell down her shoulders and rested on her upper arm. Plus, Savannah’s bottoms had a basic bikini cut with a low waistline.

The social media star also slicked her hair back into a high ponytail and rocked a colorful makeup application that included shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick. Savannah kept the focus completely on her figure by forgoing any accessories.

The hottie’s chiseled bod was hard to miss, and her ripped abs and very muscular thighs stole the show.

Savannah was well-illuminated thanks to the natural light that came into the room from the right side of the frame, and it helped emphasize her sculpted figure.

The update has only been live for 20 minutes but it’s already garnered over 5,000 likes so far. In addition, Savannah’s followers rushed to the comments section to lavish their compliments on the beauty.

“You are looking great in shape. BEAUTIFUL results you are making,” gushed a supporter.

“Awesome figure love it,” declared a second social media user.

“In love with your gorgeous legs,” raved a third fan.

“Great work and motivation for all,” expressed an admirer, taking note of her caption.

Many fitness models are offering encouraging words and ideas for working out during quarantine, and Savannah is no exception. It looks like she’s doing a great job of maintaining her physique so far and others can take advantage of her new workout routine soon.

Furthermore, the bombshell posted another update three days ago and flaunted her incredible figure. That time, she rocked a short-sleeved white crop top and bright red high-waisted leggings. Her chest, flat abs, and curvy booty were on show. Savannah smiled widely and tilted her head to the side and wore her hair in a high ponytail. The model rocked small earrings and a French manicure. Moreover, She was photographed outside on what appeared to be a rooftop.