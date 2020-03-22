Nata Lee Rocks Daisy Dukes & Bra While Posing On The Back Of An ATV In The Desert

Nata Lee took to Instagram to share another hot video for her 4.5 million followers while rocking a bra and Daisy Dukes. The stunning blonde posed in the desert for the newest upload.

The famous DJ has been taking this whole “social distancing” thing very seriously. The most recent clip that was shared for fans brought her all the way out to an unnamed desert where she was the only person visible as far as the eye could see.

The blond bombshell set the seconds-long clip to music, striking a sexy pose on the top of a Polaris ATV. The rugged vehicle was a dark gray color and appeared to have two seats in the front while Lee posed on the trunk in the back. In the caption, she asked her followers if they would choose Mad Max or Waterworld. The hottie looked dressed to please in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that rode high on her thighs. The bottoms had a bit of fringe, flaunting her muscular stems while she squatted low.

The sexy shorts left her sculpted abs on display, and she added a little white bra to the top of the look. While showing off a decent glimpse of her tanned cleavage, Lee let a ripped jean jacket slip down one of her shoulders. She completed the desert-chic look with a pair untied white combat boots.

Lee’s long locks were pulled back in a high, messy bun with a few strands of hair falling down to frame her face. The social media star wore a pair of aviator sunglasses on the bridge of her nose in addition to a light application of lipgloss.

She did not specifically tag her location in the upload. The post has only been live for a short time, but it’s already earned the smokeshow plenty of praise from her loyal followers with more than 103,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the clip to rave over her stellar figure while many others commented on whether they would choose Mad Max or Waterworld.

“Just what we all need right now we’ll [sic] done,” one follower wrote.

“I choose Mad Natalee. Looking good,” another Instagrammer raved, before adding a few red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Hope you have an amazing time full of amazing Memories in Abu Dhabi. And please stay Safe out there and take care of yourself,” one more fan added.