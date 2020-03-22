Rand Paul Becomes First U.S. Senator To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Senator Rand Paul is the first United States Senator who tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report from The Hill. Paul is a Republican Senator from Kentucky.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” Sergio Gor, Paul’s spokesman, said.

Gor also noted that the Senator wasn’t aware of having direct contact with anybody who had the virus. When his quarantine ends, the Senator will return to his duties in the Senate. He is expected to miss today’s scheduled vote on the coronavirus relief package. On Monday, Republicans in the Senate hope to hold the final vote on the relief funding, which reportedly totals as much as $2 trillion to help stave off economic problems as much of the U.S. shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's Mitt Romney telling reporters that a group of senators had lunch with Rand Paul on Friday and he's now seeking advice as to whether he should self-quarantine pic.twitter.com/Y0uuww7rYe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2020

Last week, Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida, and Representative Ben McAdams, who is a Democrat from Utah, also tested positive for the virus. The announcements prompted several others in the U.S. House of Representatives to self-quarantine. So far, no other members of the U.S. Senate immediately announced plans to self-quarantine due to Paul’s positive test.

However, Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, told reporters this afternoon that he and several other senators had lunch with Paul on Friday, and he revealed that they were seeking medical advice to determine what steps they need to take next. Romney also wished Paul the best and alluded to health problems the Senator has faced in the past.

According to a report from The Hill, Paul had part of his lung removed last August due to injuries he suffered in 2017 after he was assaulted by his neighbor in Bowling Green over a yard work conflict. The Senator’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, charged and tackled him because Paul stacked brush on his own lawn near Boucher’s lawn. Paul suffered broken ribs in the attack and ended up having surgery last year.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul,” read a tweet on the Senator’s official page.

His return will likely occur after Congress moves on the relief funds for the U.S.