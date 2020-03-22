Rand Paul Becomes First U.S. Senator To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rand Paul is the first United States Senator to test positive for coronavirus, according to a report from The Hill.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” Sergio Gor, Paul’s spokesman, said.

While he’s out it is expected he will miss today’s scheduled vote on the coronavirus relief package, as well as Monday’s expected final vote on the relief funding — a reported $2 trillion deal which should help stave off economic problems in the wake of much of the U.S. having been shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to CNN, on Friday Senators Dick Durbin and Rob Portman proposed rule to allow senators to vote remotely during the time of a national crisis is passed, which, if passed, means Paul may still get to vote.

Here's Mitt Romney telling reporters that a group of senators had lunch with Rand Paul on Friday and he's now seeking advice as to whether he should self-quarantine pic.twitter.com/Y0uuww7rYe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2020

Last week, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida, and Rep. Ben McAdams, who is a Democrat from Utah, also tested positive for the virus. The announcements prompted several others in the U.S. House of Representatives to self-quarantine. So far, no other members of the U.S. Senate announced plans to self-quarantine due to Paul’s positive test.

While Gor also noted that the Kentucky Republican wasn’t aware of having direct contact with anybody who had the virus, Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, told reporters this afternoon that he and several other senators had lunch with Paul on Friday. Romney revealed that they were seeking medical advice to determine what steps they need to take next. Romney also wished Paul the best and alluded to health problems the senator has faced in the past.

According to a report from The Hill, Paul had part of his lung removed last August due to injuries he suffered in 2017 after he was assaulted by his neighbor in Bowling Green over a yard work conflict. The senator’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, charged and tackled him because Paul stacked brush on his own lawn near Boucher’s lawn. Paul suffered broken ribs in the attack and ended up having surgery last year.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul,” read a tweet on the Senator’s official page.

Rand Paul is one of the eight Republicans who voted against the relief package last week.