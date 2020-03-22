Jessica Alba Rocks Shiny Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings In Dance Video With Her Daughter

Jessica and Honor's dance workout began with the Macarena.

Jessica Alba introduced her daughter, 11-year-old Honor Marie Warren, to a ’90s dance craze to film a fun workout video.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old Sin City actress took to Instagram to share the cute video with her 17.5 million Instagram followers. Jessica looked ready for an intense sweat session in her athletic ensemble. She was rocking a shiny black spandex sports bra with orange, blue, and white stripes of varying sizes on the sides. The impressively fit mother of three was wearing a matching pair of skintight leggings with an extra wide waistband that covered up her bellybutton. Her outfit showed off her trim tummy and shapely thighs.

Jessica had her highlighted brunette hair pulled up in a high ponytail. The fresh-faced beauty was either wearing a minimal amount of makeup or none at all, and her youthful face looked flawless.

Honor was also wearing spandex leggings. She paired her workout pants with a dark gray “California” T-shirt emblazoned with an image of an eagle in flight. She also had her hair pulled back, and she and her mom were sporting matching smiles.

Jessica and Honor’s dance workout began with a few of the easy-to-learn moves that are part of the Macarena. The dance craze was popular decades before TikTok challenges were a thing, and the popular social media app has seemingly helped it make a comeback. According to The Cut, a sped-up version of the Macarena choreography is part of the viral “Hit Every Beat” challenge. That TikTok dance is performed to the MC Hammer song “U Can’t Touch This.”

Jessica and Honor also didn’t use the 1996 song that the Macarena shares its name with for their dance music. Instead, they grooved along to the 1980 disco classic “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. Their video concluded with a simple dance move that isn’t part of the Macarena: playing a little air guitar.

Jessica has been collaborating with her kids to create social media content quite a bit lately. Earlier this month, the Machete star revealed that she let her 8-year-old daughter, Haven, be the “creative director” for a TikTok video. Jessica also shared the results on Instagram.

In the caption of her latest video, Jessica wrote that she and her kids are just “trying to make the most of staying home” as they do their part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by self-isolating as a family.

Many of the youthful actress’ fans expressed disbelief that Honor is her daughter.

“That’s your daughter?!?! Omg I thought you were sisters,” read one response to her post.

“Wow y’all look like sisters,” another fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica has also filmed a dance video while wearing comfy clothing from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection.