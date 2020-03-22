Linn Lowes Shows Off Her Abs In Gray Sports Bra And Shorts For Core-Focused Workout On Instagram

Fitness trainer Linn Lowes focused on her abs in the most recent workout video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clips, Linn showed off her toned midsection in a striped gray sports bra and a pair of loose-fitting shorts. The workout took place in her bedroom and she incorporated some of her furniture into it as well.

The blond bombshell started things off with a set of step-ups onto her ottoman. She added a little hop to the exercise before got back down on to the floor. In her recommended doing 12 repetitions per leg for three sets.

Next, she moved on to doing running mountain climbers. For this exercise she leaned forward and propped herself up on an ottoman with her arms as she raised her knees at a quick pace, twisting her torso as she did so. Her caption recommended doing 20 seconds of the exercise for three sets.

Linn knocked out a set of bent knee “V” ups next which required her to sit on the edge of the ottoman with her hands placed at her sides and her knees raised. She then lowered her torso while extending her legs and then reverse the move to complete her reps. She did all of this with a black resistance band around her knees.

She did some squat jumps after that before getting on the floor for some banded bicycle crunches. The latter exercise meant that she had to alternate bicycle kicks on the ground while leaning her shoulder and torso toward the opposite leg. She recommended doing three sets of 12 reps in her caption.

And finally, Linn ended her circuit with a set of “windshield ups” These were similar to regular situps except that it required her to lay on her back with her shoulder, knees, and feet raised. With her arms outstretched above her head, she then raised her torso, swinging her arms down in a semi-circular motion until she could clap her hands beneath her knees.

Linn’s most recent Instagram post has been liked more than 16,000 times and over 170 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans thanked her for sharing at-home workouts.

“Thank you for your videos,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a fire emoji to their comment. “Loooove these workouts.”

“I like your videos very much, another fan added. “They are filled with power. Thank u for this motivation.”

And some commenters seemed intent on using Linn’s home workout clips to help them cope with self-isolation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Soo happy with this stay home keep fit plan! It is exactly what I need in these crazy times,” a third fan commented.

“Thank you sweetie!” a fourth Instagram user gushed. “We need to stay at home so thank you for your workouts”