WWE News: Xavier Woods Provides Positive Update On His Return

WWE superstar Xavier Woods has been out of action since October 2019. The New Day member injured his Achilles tendon during a match on an Australian tour, and he isn’t expected to return to the squared circle for a while yet. However, during a recent interview with The Bump, by the way of Sportskeeda, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar gave a reassuring update on his recovery.

“Rehab is going great. I’m doing single-leg heel raises, so I’m getting there. I’ve got a few more months on me, but that’s mainly because I want to make sure that I’m not only good physically but also mentally.”

Woods went on to discuss some of the mental struggles he’s been facing since being out of action, such as the fear of being unable to perform again. According to the superstar, he also had to stop watching a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown because watching Daniel Bryan and The Miz square off made him too upset, as he misses being in the ring.

Prior to Woods’ injury, he was set to team up with Big E and challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Their teammate, Kofi Kingston, meanwhile was supposed to slowly turn heel following his WWE Championship loss to Brock Lesnar. When Woods got injured, however, Kingston was put into the Tag Team Championship hunt with Big E.

While Woods didn’t provide a return date, his update suggests that he’ll remain on the shelf for a lengthy amount of time. However, his words are still encouraging, as the superstar recently suggested that he was already making retirement plans.

While Woods doesn’t plan on giving up his main job any time soon, he is looking to pursue some other ambitions in addition to his wrestling career. As a lifelong video game enthusiast, he wants to become more involved in that industry and is currently working on his own game. He also revealed that he wants to become a host for a Nickelodeon show.

Woods has said that his dream job is to present Nick Arcade, a game show which sees young players compete inside a video game-inspired circuit. The original show aired on Nickelodeon between 1991 and 1992, running for 84 episodes before the network decided to shelve it. However, Woods is available should they decide to ever bring it back.

Woods’ outside ventures have been to lay the groundwork for other possibilities should his wrestling career ever come to a halt. His injury appears to have made him realize that being a wrestler has an expiry date, and he wants to keep his options open.