Jennifer Lopez Remembers Selena Quintanilla On Instagram Almost 25 Years After Her Death

Jennifer Lopez recently took a moment to remember singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez on social media.

The “Waiting for Tonight singer posted a video on her Instagram account on Saturday, March 21. The video was taken by Jlo’s YouTube page, which she launched last year. The video, titled Celebrating Selena, showed moments from when Lopez played Quintanilla in the 1997 film, Selena. The video opens with Lopez as Quintanilla as she walked out of the Houston Astrodome in Houston, Texas. The clip also shows scenes from various concerts Quintanilla performed before her untimely death in 1995.

Lopez captioned the video on her Instagram page. She shared how much of an impact portraying Quintanilla had on her life. She also wrote how she continues to be inspired by Quintanilla 23 years after playing her.

“I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing. Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her,” Lopez wrote. “As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Lopez then asked her fans to join her in celebrating Quintanilla’s life with her. The Enough actress wrote to her fans to add-in their favorite memory of Quintanilla in her comments section. Her fans were also encouraged to list their favorite moments from the film. Many of Lopez’s fans took the request to tell her how well she did in her starring role.

Before starring in Selena, Jlo was known as a dancer on shows like In Living Color and had acted in a few films in supporting roles. It was her role in Selena that helped to elevate her into superstar status. Due to the film’s success, Jlo was able to hone in on her other skills, including her fashion and beauty lines. After the film wrapped, Jlo began her music career, which she has credited Quintanilla for in the past. Hollywood Life reports that, in the Celebrating Selena clip, Jlo referred to Selena as an “inspiration” on several occasions.

Quintanilla was 23-years-old when she was killed at a Texas motel back in 1995. She was shot to death by her former friend and fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar. At the time of her death, Quintanilla, who rose to fame with Tejano music hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” was working on crossing over to more mainstream music. Years after her death, Quintanilla’s family is keeping her legacy alive. The singer currently has a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, two collaborations with MAC Cosmetics as some of the many ways for her fans to continue remembering her.