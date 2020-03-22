Kindly Myers Goes ‘Off The Grid’ In Sexy Nude Bodysuit On Instagram

Kindly Myers took to Instagram earlier today to share with fans that she is “off the grid” while clad in a nude bodysuit. Like countless other social media influencers, the blond hottie has been practicing social distancing but making it look incredibly sexy at the same time. In the revealing new photo that was added to her page, Myers sizzled in the tight-fitting bodysuit.

The brand new shot showed the model posing in the middle of what appeared to be a field. She was the only thing in focus in the image, since the background was blurred out. The Playboy model struck a confident pose, resting one hand at her side and using the other to tug at her bodysuit. She added a thin silver necklace and a ring as accessories, while matching the color of her manicured nails to her bodysuit.

Myers appeared to have extensions in her hair, giving her tresses more volume and a fuller look than in her last photo. She parted her locks in the middle, showing a bit of her darker roots, while adding a number of curls throughout her hair. The American model also sported her usual application of makeup that included dark eyeliner on the top and bottom lids, as well as highlighter and blush on her cheeks. She applied light gloss to her plump lips as well.

The former member of the Army National Guard sizzled in a high-cut nude bodysuit that displayed her defined hip bones and toned thighs. The top of the outfit was low-cut, highlighting her cleavage.

In the caption, she tagged her glam squad, and in just a matter of a few hours, the upload has earned her a ton of attention, with over 15,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. The overwhelming majority of fans chimed in to rave over Myers’ fabulous physique.

“Absolutely breathtakingly gorgeous Goddess,” one fan gushed, adding a trail of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Dang you look so delicious amazingly delicious very very sexy sexy beautiful gorgeous lady I love you are you still my wife forever,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” one more admirer pointed out, along with a red lip emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Myers sported another NSFW outfit, that time a pair of string bikini bottoms that she playfully tugged at — much like she did in her current photo.