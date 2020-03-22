Katya Henry Crouches In Tiny Nude Thong On Instagram

Katya Henry posted a revealing new Instagram pic yesterday of her booty and followed it up with another sultry new snap today. The hottie crouched outside and balanced on her toes to flaunt her curves. She rocked a white top and a barely discernible nude thong.

The model was photographed squatting on a gray tiled floor next to a white wall. She propped out her left knee and grabbed the collar of her top with her left hand. She also placed her right hand behind her neck and gazed into the distance with a flirty pout on her face. Her round booty was hard to miss in the shot.

Katya sported a white, long-sleeved crop hoodie that left the writing tattoo on her ribs on show. Her nude thong rested high on her hips and the rest of it was obscured thanks to her pose. In addition, a second tattoo was prominent in the shot: a butterfly on her left foot.

The cutie wore her hair in a high half-ponytail with her locks cascading down her back. She added a pop of color to her ensemble with her makeup application that included purple eyeshadow, a dash of silver under her brows, blush, and pink lipstick. Moreover, her white pedicure complemented her top.

Furthermore, Katya accessorized her look with silver earrings and a gold ring.

The sensation tagged Workouts By Katya in the post, her brand of workout and recipe programs. She’s currently promoting her “Peach Please! Challenge” for those interested in workouts with a focus on their derrière.

The update has received over 172, 000 likes so far and Katya’s followers have left over 2,600 comments in the first two hours since it went live.

“Yass the only way to be,” raved a social media user, referring to her playful caption.

Others focused on complimenting her good looks.

“You’re HOTTER than a bag of Hot Cheetos girl,” declared a second supporter.

“Princess I love all this so much,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re so beyond stunning, how are you even real,” asked a fourth fan.

The social media star shared another update yesterday and showcased her derrière again. That time, Katya opted for a thong swimsuit and posed standing up with her back angled towards the camera. She glanced over her shoulder with a smile on her face with her lips closed. She also held a black water bottle in her hand that was branded with the Blessed brand logo. The model piled her hair up in a high bun and rocked a blue scarf.