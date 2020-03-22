Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong To Deliver 500,000 Masks To Medical Professionals Working With Coronavirus Patients

Bethenny Frankel is helping out during the coronavirus pandemic. She revealed that BStrong will be helping out in the delivery of masks to medical professionals amidst the growing pandemic.

According to a report from TMZ, her disaster relief foundation is working with manufacturing companies to make over 500,000 masks.

The business woman and former reality show star explained that she is getting “thousands of messages a day” from medical professionals all over the country, including many in New York. According to Bethenny, it will be a few days until the masks are available. However, once they are available, they will be given to the people who need them thanks to the fact that “red tape is being eliminated.”

Of course, hospitals all over the country are facing shortages amid the growing pandemic. Rural areas are also being hard hit, just as the big cities, and according to the TMZ report, rural areas will also benefit from the foundations work.

Initially, the foundation planned on donating 10,000 masks according to an article from PEOPLE. Bethenny revealed that she had decided to donate the masks to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was treated there for a “near-fatal allergic reaction.”

“I went to Boston University and the hospital, Newton-Wellesley, which is part of Mass General, is who saved my life. We have 100,000 masks being distributed to hospitals in crisis next week in addition to our corona kits, hydration, immune building and sanitization kits,” she explained.

She also took to Instagram to talk about the efforts from BStrong. She explained that the masks will be distributed everywhere. She noted that the efforts are made possible thanks to her followers.

“Thousands of dollars are coming in by the minute and we need to keep it going! Our healthcare workers cannot protect themselves and need support. We are also donating #coronakits to healthcare workers who need hydration, sanitization, and immune building supplies.”

She explained that 100 percent of the funds donated go to the cause and urged her followers to help out the incredible cause.

Her Instagram post talking about the cause had over 84,000 likes from her followers. The post had over 4,300 from her followers and many chimed in thanking her for her efforts. Many medical professionals added comments as well and Bethenny herself replied to many of the comments.

Bethenny Frankel is not the only well-known name that is helping out the cause. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Elon Musk says his company will be able to have 1,000 ventilators ready by next week to help with ongoing coronavirus pandemic.