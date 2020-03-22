Bianca Taylor Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Black Lace Lingerie

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, March 22, fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 721,000 followers to enjoy.

In the sizzling snap, taken in Los Angeles, California, the raven-haired beauty is seen standing against a white backdrop. She flaunted her fit physique in a black lingerie set that consisted of a strappy lace bra and a pair of matching underwear. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the low-cut top, much to the delight of her audience. The risque ensemble also put her washboard abs, curvaceous hips, and pert derriere on full display. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Bianca accessorized the sultry look with a gold necklace that read “babygirl.”

For the photo shoot, the brunette beauty styled her long locks in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lip gloss.

The first image shows the 26-year-old stunner turning her body slightly away from the photographer. She placed her hands underneath her chest and gazed directly into the camera. Bianca faced forward and tugged on a strand of her hair in the following photo.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set. She also proceeded to advertise for her fitness program, that has been curated for those who follow a plant-based diet.

Many of her admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill Bianca’s request.

“I choose the second,” wrote one follower.

“The second, so you can see the iconic ‘vegan’ tattoo,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had a difficult time choosing a favorite image.

“Both as you have a fantastic beautiful body,” gushed a fan.

“Too beautiful to choose one. Both are gorgeous,” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 10,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Earlier this month, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she wore a plunging red top that left little to the imagination. That provocative post has been liked over 17,000 times since it was shared.