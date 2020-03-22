DJ Black N Mild Dead, Popular New Orleans Radio Personality Dies At 44 From Coronavirus

DJ Black N Mild died after testing positive for coronavirus. The 44-year-old radio personality from New Orleans, who’s given name was Oliver Stokes Jr., passed away on Thursday, March 19, according to a Billboard report. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the DJ’s death.

In addition to the radio, the DJ also worked as the school suspension coordinator at Arthur Ashe Charter School, which is in the Gentilly neighborhood in New Orleans, The Times-Picayune reported. He left school on March 9 with a fever of more than 102 degrees. The DJ posted about his illness on social media, and noted that he doesn’t mess around with his health and would follow his doctor’s advice about his illness. On March 11, he posted to his personal social media that he had been admitted to University Medical Center with pneumonia and not the flu in what would be his last share online. There is no information on whether Stokes had traveled and contracted the virus or if his case was from community spread.

Stokes Jr., who is a father of four, was well-known for playing New Orleans bounce music on the radio, and he enjoyed a 25-year career as a DJ. He said that he was the first DJ who played the style of music on the radio in the region from 2003 to 2005. Between 2013 and 2017, Stoke’s Jr.’s show Rhythm and Bounce played on AM station WBOK in New Orleans. During that time, he also deejayed throughout the area at clubs, parties, and various bars. For a while after Hurricane Katrina, the DJ moved to Houston, where he hosted a show on KHOU during his time there.

“Our school community is devastated,” said Sabrina Pence, the CEO of FirstLine Schools, which organizes the charter school where Stokes Jr. worked.

“We strongly encouraged anyone that had any type of symptoms — fever, cough, not feeling well in any capacity — to stay home,” Pence said.

Since learning of his death, fans have posted on the DJ’s public Facebook account, expressing their heartbreak at his death. On February 21, he’d shared a post asking people to book him for their upcoming events with details on how to contact him for bookings. Under that post, several people have expressed their condolences, writing rest in peace, and sharing how sad they are to hear that he passed after having COVID-19. People called him a NOLA great and expressed that his talent will be missed.

There is another performer in the region with the stage name of “BlaqNmilD” Pigott, which has caused some confusion.