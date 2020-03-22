Jamal Murray Says He Was Hacked, Apologizes To Fans After Sex Tape Shows Up In His Instagram Stories

Jamal Murray is apologizing to fans after a sex tape showed up in his Instagram Stories, saying that his account had been hacked.

The Denver Nuggets guard stirred controversy in the early morning hours on Sunday when the explicit video showed up in his Instagram Stories. It was deleted within minutes, but not before fans caught notice and spread copies of the short clip around on social media. Murray’s name shot to the top of Twitter trends overnight on Sunday, and later in the morning he issued a statement to fans on Twitter.

“First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans,” Murray wrote. “My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

Many fans had speculated at the time that something fishy was going on with Murray’s account, noting that a series of strange posts were added after the sex tape was uploaded and then deleted. The new clips included a picture of an inflatable dancing man in front of a tax preparation company and what appeared to be a screenshot of a login. The entire Instagram account was soon taken down, and reactivated on Sunday morning with all of the posts deleted.

Murray appears to be the latest male public figure targeted with a leak of explicit pictures and videos. Back in December, YouTube star Logan Paul and rapper DaBaby were both victims of leaks within a matter of hours. Other celebrities were targeted that same week, including one reported to be of fellow NBA star Steph Curry — which representatives for the Golden State Warriors star denied was him.

It was not clear if there was a connection behind the series of leaks, as there had been in the past with other leaks targeting celebrities. A 2014 leak that targeted a number of female celebrities was later linked to a Pennsylvania man who had gained access to their accounts by tricking them into sending email passwords. He was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for the hack.

Clips of Murray’s explicit video were still floating around on social media on Sunday, though the NBA star was reportedly trying to put a stop to it. As Complex reported, a woman identified as Murray’s girlfriend posted a message on Twitter asking if people could delete the video and stop spreading it, but she has since deactivated her account. Some who initially shared the video appeared to comply and deleted posts, though others had not.