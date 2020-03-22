Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Fishnet Bikini

Ana Cheri gave her 12.5 million Instagram followers something to get excited about Sunday with her latest update, which showed her flashing plenty of skin in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

Ana’s sexy update saw her looking absolutely gorgeous somewhere on a beach in the Bahamas. She was in a tropical paradise as the turquoise water behind met the blue sky behind her.

Ana’s bikini was about as alluring — and skimpy — as it could get. The top was made of a fishnet material that did little to cover her breasts. The bottoms were made of a beige fabric. They were tiny and amounted to nothing more than a thin strip of fabric held around her hips with a couple of strings.

The first snapshot saw Ana flaunting her fabulous figure. The waves lapped the shore as she posed with foot forward with her head tilted to the side. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she covered her breasts with her hands. Other than giving her fans a good look at her voluptuous chest, she also showed off her hourglass shape and curvy hips.

In the second picture, Ana flaunted her toned legs and flat abs as she covered her chest. She smiled for the camera as her long hair fell in waves over one shoulder.

Ana’s makeup looked light and natural for shoot and included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and a rose shade on her lips.

The post was an instant hit, garnering more than 75,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Ana said she would be sharing more of her Bahama vacation on her website in the following days.

Ana’s followers seemed to enjoy seeing her on the beach.

“please keep posting so we can enjoy your vacation vicariously through you,” one follower said.

“you are stunning at first glance I didn’t even notice the beach behind you,” joked a second fan.

“thank you for blessing my timeline this morning,” a third Instagram user told her.

“It amazes me how you get more beautiful every year,” wrote a fourth commenter.

Ana is no stranger to showcasing her feminine curves in barely-there outfits. Most of her Instagram page is filled with her modeling a variety of bikinis in all kinds of styles. She also likes to flaunt her figure in form-fitting athletic wear from her brand, Cheri Fit. Regardless of what she is wearing, her fans can count on her looking smoking hot.