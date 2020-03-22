Molly Eskam Flaunts Perky Derriere In Red Lingerie On Instagram

American bombshell Molly Eskam took to Instagram on Sunday, March 22, to upload an update that showed her revealing some skin. The YouTuber rocked sexy lingerie set from an unknown brand in the snap that had her fans drooling.

In the brand-new pic, Molly leaned on a round concrete post inside a building, next to several glass windows covered in sheer white drapes. She posed with her toned backside facing the camera, her left leg raised, as she looked to the side with a pensive look on her face.

The 21-year-old stunner flashed her pert booty in a red bra-and-panty combo. With her backside only shown, the front side of her undergarment was not seen. Although in a previous Instagram post, uploaded five days ago, the model wore the same lingerie and shoes.

Molly rocked an underwire bra with cups made out of sheer fabric and lace detailing. It had narrow straps that went over her shoulders, as well as a deep neckline that exposed ample cleavage. Also, the matching thong she wore was made out of the same sheer material. She paired the skimpy outfit with a pair of black slingback stilettos.

Molly wore her platinum blond hair down and seemingly blow-dried with some parts in loose curls, cascading down her back. She wore a full makeup look that included filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, and thick faux lashes. She added bronzer, warm-toned blush, and highlighter. Lastly, she opted for a pink lipstick with a clear lip gloss on top to complete the glam look.

She wrote a lengthy caption explaining to her fans how she has been feeling with the current “quarantine” situation. She shared that like most individuals, she also felt lost, not knowing what to do, but came to a realization how important it is to stay indoors, especially with the coronavirus disease infecting thousands of people worldwide. She also reminded her followers to “stay home and be healthy.”

Molly tagged professional photographer, Play Mode Photography in the photo.

The latest Instagram snapshot has racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 660 comments within the first 16 hours of being live on the social media platform. Molly’s adoring followers couldn’t get enough of the upload and flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Some fans commented simply with a trail of emoji.

“You’re the prettiest girl ever, Molly,” one of her admirers commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji.

“This photo is a reminder of why red is my favorite color,” another social media user gushed.