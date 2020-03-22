WWE Rumors: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Set To Turn Heel

While WWE often changes plans for matches and storylines at the drop of a hat, rumors of Sonya Deville turning heel soon have been circulating for months. Fans are assuming that she’s the one who sent the text to Otis that caused the lovestruck babyface to miss his date with her tag team partner Mandy Rose on the Valentine’s Day episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, those revelations might be due to come to fruition on WWE television in the coming weeks.

According to WrestleVotes, Deville was reportedly set to face Rose during the latest TV taping for the blue brand’s flagship show. The match would have seen her team up with heels Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to take on Rose and Heavy Machinery, suggesting that WWE is also one step closer to giving the Otis and Rose storyline a happy payoff.

The WrestleVotes report states that the match may have been called off due to the comedic nature of the storyline, which would be difficult to pull off without a live crowd. WWE shows have been taking place in the Performance Center recently as a result of the coronavirus, which might not be the best environment for this particular angle given that it’s been built around organic fan support for Otis and Rose.

Since Otis missed his date with Rose on Valentine’s Day, she’s been pictured out and about with Dolph Ziggler, who showed up to the restaurant to keep her company after Rose assumed she’d been stood up. A feud between Otis and Ziggler has been building since then, which gained some momentum at the recent Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when the Heavy Machinery almost speared “The Showoff” through the steel structure.

“And then she’s gonna have to call me daddy.” ???????????????? (via @SonyaDevilleWWE) pic.twitter.com/XoMv4Igegh — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 23, 2019

If the idea of pitting Deville and Rose against each other has been considered, it’s highly likely that the latter will learn that her friend and Ziggler had been in cahoots to keep her away from Otis. The storyline has been popular among fans, and using the opportunity to turn Deville heel could give her a substantial storyline going into WrestleMania season.

However, until WWE has found a way to proceed with storylines during the coronavirus pandemic, Deville’s reported heel turn could be held off until crowds can start attending shows again. However, given the unpredictable nature of the company, it also wouldn’t be surprising if they decide to keep Deville as a babyface and turn another superstar heel instead.