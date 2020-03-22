Kelsey Wells Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skintight Activewear While Posing On A Bed

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing workout gear.

On Saturday, March 21, fitness model Kelsey Wells, founder of the PWR program, started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the 29-year-old beauty sat with her shoulders back and her legs crossed on an unmade bed. She placed her hands in her lap and tilted her head slightly, as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

She flaunted her fit physique in skintight workout gear that consisted of a plunging black sports bra and a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings. The figure-hugging activewear put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and impressive arm muscles on full display. The mother-of-one kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette bombshell pushed back her long locks and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, which featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to express gratitude for a positive aspect in their lives and to focus on whatever that is during trying times. She stated that this practice can better one’s mindset.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill Kelsey’s request, with many referencing overcoming the hardships faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Spending time with my parents even though we are in a confinement atmosphere… we get to talk more, workout together, and share incredible memories of a lifetime,” wrote one commenter.

“This little kid next to me, my husband keeping everything calm while I struggle to work from home (he’s used to it) and worry about the crises that will result from the [quarantine] lockdown,” added another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Kelsey’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“I’m grateful for this beautiful poised picture of you which is a total inspiration,” said a fan.

“In love with your shape,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Kelsey engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The photo seems to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the fitness trainer has showed off her fabulous figure on social media. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture that showed her flexing her biceps while wearing a revealing workout set. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.