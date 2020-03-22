Nina Serebrova Sizzles In A String Bikini With A White Top And Pink Bottoms

Nina took a dip in a pool.

Belarusian bombshell Nina Serebrova tantalized her fans with an Instagram video that will likely make them miss the days when it wasn’t considered a major health risk to hang out at a pool.

In her latest Bang Energy drink promo, Nina was shown taking a dip and soaking up a little sun on a gorgeous day. The dark-haired stunner was rocking a mismatched string bikini. Her classic triangle top was white, and its adjustable cups left little to the imagination. The garment exposed a generous amount of sideboob as Nina exited a large outdoor pool.

When she was climbing the pool’s steep steps, it was also revealed that her neon pink bikini bottoms had a thong back. The daring design put Nina’s round posterior on full display.

The 33-year-old social media phenom was also filmed from the front as she reached the top of the pool’s steps. This provided a view of her flat stomach and shapely legs.

Even though her voluptuous chest was glistening with water droplets, somehow the model’s waist-length black hair was barely damp. Nina playfully tossed her sleek, straight tresses around before stopping to briefly pose beside an unusual piece of artwork: a sculpture shaped like a giant rubber duck. The statue was painted with a geometric pattern in various different colors including shades of blue, purple, and green.

Nina was also shown sitting on the edge of the pool with her legs dangling in the water. She stroked her hair and playfully splashed the camera as she gave it a flirty smile.

Nina’s makeup application included purple eye shadow, a generous coat of dark mascara on her full lashes, and a glossy nude lip. She completed her poolside look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a delicate necklace with a small diamond pendant.

Nina’s video included a shot of the towering SLS Brickell luxury hotel in Miami. The pool she was filming at was seemingly on the hotel’s property.

In the comments section of her post, Nina let her fans know that her video was filmed last week on the final day that the pool was open. This was likely in response to the commenters who mentioned the deadly coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the temporary closure of many businesses and public gathering places.

“That’s one way to spend your time while in isolation,” one of the model’s followers quipped.

Most of Nina’s fans decided to keep the focus of their comments on how she looked in the video.

“You are literally perfection,” one admirer gushed.

“My beautiful mermaid with a wonderful body,” another fan wrote.

“How are you so beautiful? Hard to keep my eyes of you,” read a third response to her post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina recently shared an Instagram post that was related to the COVID-19 pandemic. She asked her followers to “stay safe” and wash their hands, and she used a sexy photo to make sure that she had their attention.