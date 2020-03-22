Kayla Itsines Flaunts Sculpted Physique In Tiny Black Shorts & Praises Her Fitness Community

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines thrilled her 12.3 million Instagram followers with an update that showcased her chiselled physique — and gave a dose of inspiration to her Bikini Body Guide fitness community.

The first snap that Kayla shared was taken in the minimalist studio space in which she captures a large portion of her selfies and other workout content. The space was empty, and Kayla found a full-length mirror to capture the selfie that showcased her sculpted physique.

For the occasion, Kayla rocked a black sports bra with a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her chiselled shoulders, and the sports bra also featured a black-and-white horizontal striped band along the bottom.

She paired the sports bra with some high-waisted bicycle shorts that barely came a few inches down her thighs. Kayla often rocks tiny shorts that showcase her toned legs, but these particular shorts had a figure-hugging fit that flaunted even more of her physique. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Kayla’s brunette locks were piled atop her head in a messy bun, and she flashed a smile as she captured the selfie.

In the caption of the post, Kayla encouraged her fans to swipe to the other three snaps in the Instagram update. While the first showcased Kayla’s sculpted body, the other three shots featured members of Kayla’s fitness community who had shared pictures of themselves and their progress doing the at-home workouts that Kayla offers.

Her eager Instagram followers absolutely loved the encouraging update, and the post received over 20,900 likes within just four hours. Many of her fans took to the comments to share their thoughts as well, as Kayla suggested in the caption, and the post received 111 comments within the same brief time span.

“I love this community & program so much!” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Loving all the videos of the #bbgcommunity doing home workouts! Sooo motivating!” another follower added.

“Kayla would you mind sharing where your shorts are from?” one fan asked, loving the ensemble the fit Australian beauty rocked.

“OK I have just had to give up my gym and now need to start this at home, thank you for your inspiration,” another fan said.

Kayla has been filling her Instagram page with fitness content to motivate her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kayla shared a short video clip in which she rocked a lime green sports bra and black gym shorts as she went through a workout outside.