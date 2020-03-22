‘One Piece’ Episode 926 Preview Hints At Orochi Oniwabanshu’s Chase of Nico Robin

The latest episode of One Piece introduced the Orochi Oniwabanshu, a group of ninja who directly serves the shogun of the Land of Wano, Kurozumi Orochi. The Orochi Oniwabanshu appeared while Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nico Robin was secretly searching inside the shogun’s mansion. From the time she disguised as a geisha, Robin worked hard in order to be personally invited by Shogun Orochi in his mansion.

However, just when Robin was about to find something valuable, including the whereabouts of the Poneglyphs, she was caught by Shogun Orochi’s subordinates. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 926, which is titled “A Desperate Situation! Orochi’s Menacing Oniwabanshu!,” is expected to feature the Orochi Oniwabanshu’s chase of Robin inside the shogun’s mansion.

“A move at lightning speed! Bizarre weapons! Orochi’s Oniwabanshu, the great ninja force, launch unexpected attacks! Robin, Nami, and Brook are cornered! For the success of their raid operation, a perilous fight begins!”

From the time he saw the Orochi Oniwabanshu, Robin already knew that she was in big trouble. The Orochi Oniwabanshu led by Fukurokuju consists of 11 members and all of them were in the same tiny room as Robin. At first glance, it seems like Robin’s captivity is inevitable. As revealed in the preview for One Piece Episode 926, the members of the Orochi Oniwabanshu don’t only possess lightning speed, but they also use bizarre weapons.

Happy birthday to brother of Luffy & Ace and "No. 2" himself, Sabo! ????‍☠️???????? pic.twitter.com/PSgm1Cb4BC — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 20, 2020

The upcoming episode of One Piece is set to showcase the power of the Orochi Oniwabanshu. However, no matter how skilled they are, capturing one of the World Government’s most wanted criminals wouldn’t be an easy task. As shown in the preview, Robin will manage to escape the room alive. Using her devil fruit ability, Robin will succeed to trick the Orochi Oniwabanshu and hide from them. One Piece Episode 926 preview featured Robin returning to the banquet where Shogun Orochi is in.

Meanwhile, One Piece Episode 926 preview hinted that Robin isn’t the only one who is caught by the Shogun Orochi’s men sneaking inside the mansion, but also Brook, Nami, and Shinobu. Brook is roaming around Shogun Orochi’s mansion in his ghost form, while Nami and Shinobu are hiding in the ceiling, trying to get information from the ongoing banquet.

Despite losing their sight of Robin, the Orochi Oniwabanshu will likely continue their hunt and inform their other comrades about the presence of an intruder inside the shogun’s mansion. Aside from the Orochi Oniwabanshu, it seems like Shogun Orochi’s powerful ally, Kyoshiro, has also been made aware of the situation.