Carrie Underwood Shares Touching Tribute To Kenny Rogers: ‘Sing With The Angels’

The singer shared three throwback photos of herself with Kenny Rogers on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram on Saturday to share a touching tribute to country music legend Kenny Rogers after it was revealed the 81-year-old singer had passed away on Friday.

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer posted three different photos of herself with “The Gambler” singer while sharing her tribute to him in the caption.

The first picture showed Carrie Underwood standing next to the country music legend. She is wearing a baby blue dress and wears her blond hair down and with some curl. It is unclear when the photo was taken, but it appears to be taken early in Carrie’s music career.

Just a year after winning American Idol in 2005, Carrie found herself singing at the Kennedy Center Honors when Dolly Parton was being honored. Dolly originally sang the hit “Islands In the Stream” with Kenny Rogers in 1982, but during the program, Carrie sang the first part of the song before introducing Kenny out on stage and the two finished the song together.

With her post, Carrie included a still image from their performance. Carrie is wearing a gorgeous pink dress for the performance and the photo shows her standing next to Kenny as they both belt out the hit in honor of Dolly Parton.

The final photo that Carrie posted in her tribute showed her at the 2013 CMT Music Awards accepting an award from Kenny. In the background is singer Sheryl Crow who sang “Islands In the Stream” on stage before presenting the award for Video of the Year. Carrie’s video for her hit song “Blown Away” won the award.

With the lovely pictures, Carrie shared her tribute, noting that the country music world had lost a “pillar.”

“Sing with the angels and talk to God, Kenny,” she added before pointing out that he had bee a part of so many peoples lives.

Carrie has over 2.9 million followers on the social networking site and within the first 20 hours of being live, the post had over 291,ooo likes. The post also had over 1,600 comments from Carrie’s followers, many of whom were also saddened to hear the news about the passing of Kenny Rogers.

News of the country legend’s passing came Saturday morning. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a statement released by a representative revealed that he had passed away “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Kenny Rogers was survived by his wife Wanda and his five children.