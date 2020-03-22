Tom Hanks’s Wife Rita Wilson Says She’s ‘Stir Crazy’ In Quarantine, Raps In Video To Pass The Time

Hanks and Wilson were among the first major stars to be diagnosed with the virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are on the road to recovery more than a week after they announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Now, Hanks’s wife, Rita Wilson, has offered a new method for passing the time while quarantined. In a video posted to her Instagram, Wilson can be seen rapping Naughty by Nature’s 1992 song “Hip Hop Hooray.”

The video comes following the couple’s time quarantined in an Australian hospital, where they were when they discovered they had tested positive for the disease. Hanks and Wilson have been out of the hospital for almost a week now, but they are practicing the same self-quarantining practices that many around the world are currently engaged in.

In the caption to the post, Wilson acknowledged that the video was a response to her feeling “stir crazy.” It also gave Wilson a chance to show off a skill that she hadn’t widely publicized before, and her followers on social media ate it up.

“I just lost my mind! Amazing. This is what everyone needed!!! ????????????????♥️♥️♥️♥️,” one user wrote in a comment.

“RITA WILSON JUST BROKE THE INTERNET,” another said.

While many comments adored Wilson’s attempt to lighten the mood a bit, others offered a more heartfelt message to Wilson and Hanks as they recover from the virus.

“Love you, Rita. I’m sorry you had to go through this but I’m glad it happened here in Australia. Love Tom too. I hope you recover 100% very soon. None of us will forget this historical time,” one user wrote.

Hanks and Wilson first announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11. In their initial post, which was published on Twitter and Instagram, Hanks said that they were working with doctors to get treated and make sure that they didn’t inadvertently spread it further. The couple was in Australia filming an Elvis Presley biopic in which Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Even as Wilson spends her time in quarantine rapping, plenty of other musically inclined celebrities have used their time in isolation to post performances of themselves at home. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed a short concert on Instagram, and other celebrities like John Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have taken the same approach. Those celebrities who are less musically inclined have used their social platforms to promote social distancing and publicly shame those who have chosen not to take part in it.