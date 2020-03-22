Jen Selter Rocks A Robe And Face Mask In Her Latest Instagram Post

Fitness model Jen Selter treated her 12.8 million Instagram followers to an intimate triple Instagram update that showcased some of her activities at home when she’s not working out. The pictures were taken in her modern apartment in New York, New York, and she included the city in the geotag of the post.

In the first shot, Jen stood in the middle of her living space and snapped a selfie. She wore an oversized bath robe covered in cupcakes, although she allowed one shoulder of the bath robe to slip down her arm, revealing a tantalizing hint of skin as well as a bit of cleavage. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a messy bun atop her head, and she had a green face mask on her stunning features. She placed one arm across her chest while the other held her cell phone and took the picture.

The space featured floor-to-ceiling windows with a breathtaking view of the city, and modern, minimalist furniture.

The second snap Jen shared was a close-up of her face and upper body. She sat on a couch, and just a hint of her custom stairmaster with the Louis Vuitton print was visible in the frame behind her. Jen’s face was covered in her green mask, but her stunning eyes and bold brows still captivated her followers. She placed one hand behind her head as she smiled slightly for the camera. In the third and final shot, Jen got silly and widened her eyes as she brought the camera even closer to her face.

The mask that the brunette bombshell applied was one that she whipped up herself in the kitchen. She gave her followers the recipe in the caption of the post, and the natural green mask contained nothing but avocado, coconut oil and honey.

Jen’s followers loved the casual post, and it received 73,900 likes within just 14 hours, as well as 594 comments from her eager followers.

“I’m obsessed with ur eyes,” one fan said, captivated by the particular feature.

“Beautiful as always,” another fan said, followed by two purple heart emoji.

“Seems fab! Love and miss you!” one follower added.

“Also, that view is absolutely stunning! I’m jealous!” one follower said, unable to take her eyes off the sights Jen saw from the windows of her sky-high apartment.

Jen has been taking to Instagram to share all kinds of lifestyle content with her followers, from face masks to overnight oats recipes. She has also been sharing tips for at-home workouts. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen posted a sizzling video in which she showed her fans a few moves that could be done with just a pair of regular hand towels.