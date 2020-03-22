Kiki Passo Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Plunging Crop Top In New Instagram Snap

Instagram sensation Kiki Passo put her enviable assets on display in a brand-new upload shared with her 1 million followers on Saturday, March 21. The Brazilian-born model slipped into a revealing crop top and joggers that perfectly showcased her incredibly toned physique.

The 22-year-old hottie was photographed outdoors, but seemingly just right outside her apartment in Miami. As most of the people are on self-quarantine and some states on lockdown due to the COVID-19 situation, it comes as no surprise that Kiki chose to spend more time indoors, with occasional visits to the balcony for some breath of fresh air. She posed against a white wall with her right hand raised, holding some of her hair in place. Her head was slightly tilted to the side as she smiled at the camera.

The stunner rocked a plunging black crop top that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. She was braless underneath the non-padded top, but since the fabric was dark, her buxom curves were not entirely visible. The skimpy garment also reached a few inches above her belly button, highlighting most of her toned midsection. Kiki paired the top with a pair of black joggers. Its thick waistband hugged her slender hips, accentuating her taut stomach and abs.

The model left her blond hair loose and seemingly unstyled. Her glamorous makeup application included well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick mascara. She also applied a hint of blush and glowing highlighter. As for her accessories, Kiki wore her Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra white mother of pearl necklace and a gold bangle.

In the caption, the Bang Energy model joked about her “sweatpants” being the only piece of clothing that “fits” her at the moment. She also explained that she may have possible weight gain from all the food she ate during the “quarantine” period.

Within the first 17 hours of posting, the latest update gained over 51,000 likes and upwards of 570 comments. Kiki’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments on her stunning beauty, while some others raved about her daring display of skin, as well as her amazing physique.

“Really? You still look hot as f*ck, though. You barely gained anything, you are looking so pretty too,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Wow, the words on the pants. You are so beautiful Ms. Keekers! I hope you are safe and healthy,” another admirer wrote.

“Stunning, and I like the sweat pants!!!! I love your face, especially your eyes,” a third social media user added.