Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Dhowre-Elba defended her decision to remain with her husband in spite of his diagnosis.

A week after her husband Idris Elba tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Sabrina Dhowre-Elba has tested positive for the illness as well. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple discussed their self-quarantine in New Mexico, and Dhowre-Elba dropped the news that she had tested positive, Daily Mail reports.

“Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” she told the host via Facetime.

In the interview, Dhowre-Elba also defended her decision to remain with her husband, even though she knew he had the virus.

“I wanted to be with him,” she said.

She also said that she had the “instinct of a wife” to care for her husband. In the interview, Elba also gave an update on how he was feeling, saying that he hadn’t experienced any major symptoms and was still feeling okay.

“It’s interesting and worrying that people are possibly carrying this disease and are seemingly okay, but can spread it easily,” Elba said.

Dhowre-Elba also weighed in, saying that she still feels okay as well. She doesn’t think she’s experiencing any of the symptoms commonly associated with the illness, but she acknowledged that that could change in the week ahead.

The couple said that to stay entertained and busy during their quarantine, they’re playing video games and chess, and trying to stay creative. Elba is also learning to play the guitar, which Dhowre-Elba said she doesn’t mind.

According to TMZ, Elba is believed to have been exposed to the virus on March 4, after he interacted with a member of the stunt team who had tested positive on the set of the Netflix film The Harder They Fall. Elba reportedly stayed on set for several days after he was exposed, and confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16. TMZ reports that, as of right now, no one else on the set has tested positive.

Elba is just one of the major celebrities who has tested positive for the disease, as it continues to spread across the country. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were two of the first big Hollywood figures to be diagnosed, and they’ve been followed by Elba and his wife, as well as Andy Cohen, Lost star Daniel Dae Kim, and others. In addition to the celebrities who have already tested positive for the illness, others have used their social media platforms to reach out to their fans with advice on how to pass the time in quarantine, or keep themselves from getting sick.