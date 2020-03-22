Mathilde Tantot Sizzles In A Revealing Crop Top And Black Leggings

Instagram sensation Mathilde Tantot treated her 5.1 million followers to a sizzling double Instagram update in which she showcased her tantalizing curves. The blond bombshell didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she appeared to be outdoors in a residential area. In both snaps, Mathilde posed underneath a tree in a stretch of green grass, with a white fence and house visible in the background.

In the first snap, Mathilde positioned her body so that the camera captured it in profile. She rocked a pale blue crop top that hugged her curves and highlighted her slim physique. She paired the pale top with figure-hugging black pants that clung to every inch of her toned physique. Her long blond locks tumbled down in a tousled, effortless style, and she had no makeup on in the shot.

Mathilde also added a pair of earrings and some wire-rimmed glasses as she stretched her arms above her head to rest on the tree. The angle flaunted her gravity-defying derriere, and she had a solemn expression on her face.

In the second snap, Mathilde turned her body so that she was facing the camera. From that angle, fans could see the plunging neckline of Mathilde’s crop top. The sleeveless top had two thick straps that stretched over Mathilde’s shoulders, and a neckline that dipped low, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Mathilde placed both arms in front of her stomach, emphasizing her ample assets even more and showing off her toned stomach as well. The waistband of her black pants came right to her belly button, accentuating her hourglass physique. She gazed off into the distance with her lips slightly parted in the stunning shot.

The ensemble that the blond bombshell wore in her Instagram update came from the online retailer Fashion Nova, which she clarified by tagging the brand in the pictures themselves as well as in the caption of the post.

Mathilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 395,300 likes within just 19 hours. The post also received 1,141 comments from her eager fans.

“I’d quarantine with you everyday,” one fan commented.

“You are beautiful,” another follower added simply.

“I love u with glasses,” one fan said, captivated by the accessory Mathilde added to her look.

Though she’s been staying home due to the quarantine going on, Mathilde has still managed to tantalize her eager fans with sizzling snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Mathilde shared a smoking hot update in which she rocked a white crop top and cherry-print thong bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.