Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Sports Bra And Sexy Snakeskin Leggings

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling update in which she got her sweat on while in quarantine at home. Arianny included Beverly Hills, California in the geotag of the post, and took the shot in an area of her home that featured a neutral wall with a flat-screen television behind her.

In the shot, Arianny rocked a simple black sports bra that had a scoop neckline which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The thick straps of the sports bra stretched over her shoulders, flaunting her sculpted arms in addition to her ample assets. A few inches of her toned stomach were also on display in the look.

Arianny paired the basic black sports bra with some bold snakeskin leggings in a black-and-white print. The high-waisted leggings accentuated her hourglass physique, and clung to her toned legs, showing off her fit body.

The brunette bombshell’s long locks were loose, cascading down her back, and she wore minimal makeup as she got her sweat on. She wasn’t wearing sneakers for her at-home workout, instead just rocking a pair of black socks as she stretched out on the ground. She took all her accessories for her workout except for the three bracelets in mixed metals that she frequently wears.

In the caption of the post, Arianny offered her fans a discount code for a product that she enjoys using.

Arianny’s fans absolutely loved the glimpse into how she maintains her fit physique while hanging out at home, and the post received over 21,000 likes within just 17 hours. The picture also racked up 177 comments from her eager followers, who took to the comments section to shower the UFC stunner with compliments.

“Fantastic post, I need more of this in my life,” one fan commented.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous and have an amazing body,” another follower added.

“Looking lovely Arianny, simply beautiful as always,” one fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

“Make up or no make up you still look amazing,” one follower said, loving the natural vibe Arianny had in the shot.

The stunner has been using her time under quarantine to interact with her eager followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny posted a close-up snap that showcased her cleavage and stunning face. In the caption of that particular post, she told her followers that she was “bored” and encouraged them to ask her whatever they wanted in the comments section. Her fans jumped at the opportunity, and the post quickly racked up 1,942 comments.