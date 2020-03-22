Mariah Carey Encourages Fans To Wear Gloves And Sings While She Works Out On An Elliptical Machine

Mariah was rocking a sparkly Gucci T-shirt.

Mariah Carey isn’t letting the coronavirus stop her from hitting the gym. On Saturday, the 49-year-old “Always Be My Baby” singer took to Instagram to show her fans how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way she exercises. Her video included an impromptu performance of one of her songs, but she changed the lyrics to express her feelings about self-isolation.

Mariah showed her fans that she’s still embracing her signature diva style by rocking a Gucci T-shirt emblazoned with the designer brand’s name in rainbow letters. The off-the-shoulder top also featured a green sequined tiger.

Mariah’s workout pants were black with red and white stripes down the sides. A sparkly rose graphic near the right ankle gave the garment a little extra flair. Even though she was indoors, Mariah accessorized her exercise ensemble with a pair of over-sized sunglasses with dark lenses. She was also wearing multiple silver bangle bracelets on both wrists, along with a pair of black latex gloves.

Mariah had her earbuds dangling around her neck, and her hair was pulled back in a sleek topknot. She was sporting a generous amount of shiny gloss on her lips.

One of the singer’s own songs, her 2005 hit “It’s Like That,” was blaring in the background as she worked out on an elliptical machine inside her home gym. Mariah mentioned the tune when she addressed the camera. She changed some of the song’s lyrics to better suit the world’s current chaotic and scary state, but she did so with a smile on her face. First, she altered Jermaine Dupri’s line encouraging listeners to get out on the dance floor.

“Yeah. I believe it was a young Jermaine Dupri that said, “‘This is the point when I need everybody to put their gloves on. It’s like that.'” Mariah quipped.

The singer showed off her own gloved hands as she tried to synchronize her words with the music. Mariah sang the next updated lyrics.

“I came to work out. Quarantine’s got me stressed out. Oh well, that’s what’s up now,” Mariah sang. ” Boy, I know you watchin’ me, so what’s it gonna be?”

At the end of the video, Mariah pulled on the index finger of one of her gloves and playfully snapped it at the camera.

Mariah wasn’t just wearing gloves to protect herself. The “Fantasy” hitmaker had also placed a can of Lysol disinfectant spray in her elliptical machine’s cup holder.

Mariah’s musical Instagram PSA has been liked over 125,000 times as of this writing, and her followers have had a lot to say about it. Some fans noticed that the singer was rocking sensible footwear for her sweat session.

“Wanna know how I know Mariah isn’t seriously working out??? Cause she ain’t go no heels on,” read one response to her video.

“Queen of staying fit and re-writing her own lyrics! Absolutely iconic,” another fan wrote.

“Mariah working out with the Gucci shirt on…That’s what you call money lol!” a third commenter remarked.

“Live vocals and a workout omg I love,” a fourth admirer gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mariah has also encouraged her fans to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by taking part in the #IStayHomeFor challenge.