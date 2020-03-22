Olivia Mathers Slays In A Minuscule, Light Pink Bikini

Olivia Mathers is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian model took to her account on Sunday to tantalize her 574,000 followers with two eye-popping photos that added some serious heat to her page. In the images, Olivia was seen standing outside against the wooden door of a white house. She ran her fingers through her dirty blond tresses as she stared at the ground, and in the second snap, averted her sultry gaze to something off into the distance.

Naturally, Olivia was wearing one of her favorite ensembles in the sizzling double Instagram update — a bikini. A tag on the photo indicated that her swimwear for the day was from Frankie’s Bikinis and, judging by the reaction of her fans, they certainly seemed to approve of the choice.

The bombshell’s barely-there bikini boasted a light pink hue that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The set included a bralette-style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, but that was just the beginning of Olivia’s skin-baring display. The piece also boasted a wide, plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. It also featured a thick band underneath its triangle-shaped cups that accentuated the model’s slender frame.

Olivia also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The garment showed off her sculpted legs in their entirety thanks to its daringly high-cut design that also flashed a glimpse of the babe’s killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high-up on the stunner’s hips, drawing further attention to her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The Aussie hottie completed her look with a pair of white socks and sneakers, which she noted in the caption she would be trading in for her “bed socks” while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Olivia also sported a pair of diamond stud earrings that gave her itty-bitty ensemble just the right amount of bling and opted for a minimal makeup look that made her natural beauty stand out.

Fans had nothing but love for Olivia’s latest social media appearance. The duo of snaps has earned over 17,000 likes within just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You have a fantastic body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Olivia was “such a beauty as always.”

“Stay safe and healthy. Beautiful pictures and lovely bikini and lovely legs,” gushed a third follower.

“Seeing all your beauty is a great way to start the day. Thx for posting,” a fourth admirer commented.

Fans do not need to scroll far down Olivia’s feed for another look at her incredible figure. Earlier this week, the model dazzled them again by showing off her killer curves in a white string bikini that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 20,000 likes.