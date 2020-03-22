‘One Piece’ Episode 925 Reveals Incredible Power Of Germa 66’s Raid Suit No. 3 – Stealth Black

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Dashing! The Righteous Soba Mask!,” featured the continuation of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji and Beast Pirates Headliner Page One. Despite his strong hatred of his family, Sanji, who is popularly known in the Land of Wano as Sangoro, decided to use Germa 66’s Raid Suit No. 3 called Stealth Black. The initial reason why Sanji wore the Raid Suit given to him by one of his brothers was to hide his real identity from Beast Pirates Headliners Basil Hawkins and X Drake.

Hawkins and X Drake knew all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates since, like Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, they also came from the Worst Generation. However, in One Piece Episode 925, it turned out that Germa 66’s Stealth Black has plenty of uses for Sanji. Before he continued his battle against Page One, Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law immediately recognized the Raid Suit.

Law revealed that the Raid Suit Sanji was wearing was the same as the costume worn by one of the villains in the fiction book famous in North Blue. All the things Law said about the Germa 66’s Raid Suit No. 3, Stealth Black, perfectly described Sanji’s new outfit. In One Piece Episode 925, Sanji showcased the incredible power of Germa 66’s Stealth Black.

Happy birthday to brother of Luffy & Ace and "No. 2" himself, Sabo! ????‍☠️???????? pic.twitter.com/PSgm1Cb4BC — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 20, 2020

Like the other Germa 66’s Raid Suits, Stealth Black also enabled the user to float. It has heels that contain an acceleration device that tremendously improves Sanji’s speed. Germa 66’s capes could also turn into solid shields which greatly helped Sanji in blocking the powerful attacks of Page One.

One Piece Episode 925 revealed the special ability of Germa 66’s Stealth Black. As Law mentioned, the Germa 66 Raid Suit No. 3, Stealth Black, allowed the user to blend in with his environment and become invisible. Though it just his first time using Germa 66’s Stealth Black, Sanji quickly learned how to activate its special ability.

Sanji revealed that becoming invisible was his dream since he was a child so he was very frustrated when he learned that one of Gecko Moria’s subordinates already possessed the Clear-Clear Fruit. Germa 66’s Raid Suit No. 3, Stealth Black, turned Sanji’s dream into a reality without sacrificing his ability to swim. To become more familiar with his new power, Sanji asked Law to let him fight Page One longer. Though he admitted that Page One was a tough opponent, Sanji looked confident that he would be returning to their hideout alive.