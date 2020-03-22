Alexa Collins Soaks Up The Sun In A Strappy, Zebra-Print Bikini

Alexa Collins turned up the heat on her Instagram account this weekend when she shared a sizzling new snap that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The American model took to her account on Sunday to share the steamy photo that was an instant hit with her 859,000 followers. The image was taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and captured the 24-year-old soaking up some sun outside on what was presumably the balcony of her apartment.

Alexa was seen sitting on a chair with her legs crossed in front of her and the gentle breeze whipping through her platinum tresses. She tilted her head down and peered at the camera over her trendy sunglasses with an intense gaze, all the while looking smoking hot in a very revealing bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The blond bombshell stunned in a strappy two-piece from IVYswimwear that boasted a bold, zebra-print pattern that alone would have been enough to turn a few heads — though its skin-baring design was likely enough to do the job. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that left Alexa’s decolletage completely bare and an ample amount of cleavage well on display. The piece also featured extra long ties that were wrapped tight around the model’s torso to highlight her flat midsection and slender frame.

Alexa also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary and left her sculpted thighs and curves completely exposed thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin, curved waistband was pulled high up on the stunner’s hips, further accentuating her toned abs and trim waist.

Alexa’s only accessory for the day were her cat eye sunglasses, which she wore low on the bridge of her nose. Her blond tresses were worn in a voluminous style and messily spilled over her shoulders. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a bright pink lipstick and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Florida hottie’s latest social media appearance with love. The eye-popping post has racked up nearly 2,000 likes within just 20 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Such a beautiful sight to behold,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Alexa a “golden goddess.”

“Sexiest woman on the face of the Earth,” a third admirer gushed.

“You’re always a bright spot during a dark time. Stay safe,” commented a fourth follower.

Alexa is far from shy about showing of her incredible bikini body in skimpy swimwear. Another recent addition to her feed saw her doing just that again, this time in a minuscule pink snakeskin two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, racking up over 24,000 likes.