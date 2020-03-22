‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Asks Fans To Stop Asking Her For Money On Venmo As Co-Stars Offer Help

The reality star says she's not rich-- and is already helping people in her real life.

Scheana Shay has asked her fans to stop asking her for money amid the current COVID-19 health pandemic. The Vanderpump Rules star took to social media to reveal that while she wishes she could help people, she already has a lot of people in her personal life who need help.

On Twitter, Scheana noted that this is a crazy time in the world, then added, “But PLEASE you guys, stop asking me for $ on @venmo.”

“It makes me feel terrible reading your stories of why you need $$ and I am not rich!” Scheana shared, per Us Weekly.

The Bravo star went on to explain that she already supports her family and has many friends who also need help right now.

“I wish I could help everyone but I can’t,” Scheana added. “PLEASE stop asking me for $$. I cannot afford to save the [world].”

Scheana explained that she did not grow up rich and had her own financial struggles in the past. The reality star said she maxed every credit card out at one point, but never asked anyone for a handout, “let alone a stranger on TV.”

The SURver told her fans that she loves them all, but that she has faith they will be able to figure this all out just as she did when she was struggling.

Many fans agreed that it is not Scheana’s job to offer financial help to people who see her on TV. Others praised the Vanderpump Rules star for helping out her family, friends, and charities.

I’m sorry, but do you know how much/little $$ I make or bills I have or HOW MANY people and charities I already help? No. I’ve been asked for up to $700 to “pay tuition”. Am I really supposed to even believe these requests? My heart goes out to those hurting, but I just can’t. https://t.co/x6xueusC4R — ????️‍????Scheana (@scheana) March 21, 2020

Scheana’s tough-love message to her fans come as some of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, many of whom have been self-quarantining during the COVID-19 crisis, have teamed up to offer help to a small group of fans.

On Instagram, Vanderpump Rules veteran Stassi Schroeder shared a video in which she encouraged fans to send her their hardship stories as part of the #doyourpartchallenge.

Stassi, who was nominated or the challenge by actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears, shared that she will choose a handful of stories at random and send what is requested. The Vanderpump Rules star offered pantry items, craft and school supplies, toiletry essentials and whatever else is needed to help her fans get through this difficult time.

Stassi also nominated Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix, as well as fellow Bravo stars, Summer House star Amanda Batula and Southern Charmed star Craig Conover, to take on the challenge.

Brittany Cartwright promptly took on the challenge and posted a message to her fans. The wife of Jax Taylor wrote that kindness goes a long way during stressful times and that she wants to do her part to help.

Like Stassi, Brittany urged fans to send her their stories and promised to pick a handful of them at random. Brittany tagged Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute, actress-comedian Leslie Grossman, and podcast host Claudia Oshry as her nominees.