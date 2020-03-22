Kayla Moody Puts On Lip Gloss In A Sultry Bikini Snap

Kayla Moody is once again flaunting her incredible curves on Instagram, and her eager fans are relishing in the distraction from all the news surrounding the coronavirus. The busty blonde shared a tantalizing bikini shot on Sunday morning, showing off her insane body as she topped off her makeup.

The photo was a throwback from Kayla’s recent trip to Las Vegas and saw the stunner posing in a chic white bedroom. The blonde bombshell was seated on a black stool in front of a floor-length mirror and was diligently applying a pink gloss on her full lips. The sizzling model showed off her jaw-dropping figure from the profile, flaunting her round backside as she leaned forward to look in the mirror. Her back was seductively arched, emphasizing her taut midriff and sculpted waistline. She held one arm at bust level, clasping the gloss tube in her hand, and raised the other as she gently took the brush to her lips. The gesture called attention to her shapely chest, as her slender arms appeared to frame her buxom assets.

Kayla was wearing a sexy, black leather bikini, which consisted of a low-cut halterneck top and minuscule string bottoms. The babe completed the hot look with matching thigh-high boots, which laced up in the front. The seated position accentuated her strong, toned thigh, highlighting the model’s chiseled physique. Her golden tresses fell down her back in sleek, uniform strands. The tips of her locks grazed her lower back, luring the gaze to her pert derriere.

The bombshell’s fans were already familiar with the saucy bikini from Kayla’s previous posts. The Instagram hottie originally showed off the outfit in a similar shot that saw her facing the camera with her legs spread open. She later gave followers a close-up view of the skimpy swimsuit while provocatively stretching her body, and showcased in full detail the shiny zippers that adorned the front of her bikini.

While the steamy look was not a new one, fans didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for her post. The upload was rewarded with more than 6,000 likes and 186 comments, all within the first hour of going live. In her caption, Kayla asked her numerous admirers whether they liked lip gloss or lipstick better. She added a flirty touch with a kiss-mark emoji, and gave a shout out to the photographer.

“Lipgloss [lipstick emoji] it feels so hot when the lips close on you x,” replied one Instagrammer.

“Lipgloss… simple n [sic] more sexy,” agreed a second person, ending their message with six thumbs-up emoji.

While plenty of Kayla’s devotees did their best to answer her question, others had something different in mind.

“Everyone is looking at that body & the boots,” quipped a third fan, leaving a long string of fire and heart emoji.

“I could look at you all day,” declared another Instagram user, adding three heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.