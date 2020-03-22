Venus Williams Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Leggings And A Sports Bra

With her latest Instagram update, tennis superstar Venus Williams inspired her 1.2 million Instagram followers to stay active even if they’re stuck at home. The stunner shared a snap taken outside in Jupiter, Florida, according to the geotag of the post.

Venus laid a yoga mat out on an outdoor area covered with a wooden pad. The space overlooked a stunning slice of nature and lush greenery, and Venus was in the middle of it all, doing some bicycle crunches. She tagged her own brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, in the picture, indicating that navy blue printed ensemble was from her very own activewear line.

Venus wore a matching leggings and sports bra combination that showcased her fit physique. The sports bra had a high neckline that covered up her cleavage, but still managed to show off her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach. The leggings clung to her strong legs, ending just an inch or two above her ankles in a slightly cropped fit.

The tennis star finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers, and also had on a delicate bracelet to accessorize. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, and she appeared to be wearing no makeup at all as she got her sweat on.

In the caption of the post, Venus gave a shout out to an app she enjoys for at-home workouts, Peloton. She didn’t have any devices visible in the snap, but the bombshell may have been following along to a workout on a device positioned just outside the frame of the picture.

Venus’s followers absolutely loved the inspiring update encouraging them to get active, and the post received over 27,000 likes within 16 hours, including a like from her very own sister, Serena Williams. The post also racked up 317 comments from Venus’s followers

“Looking great Vee! Stay safe,” one fan commented.

“Everyone has been talking about that app,” another fan said, referencing the Peloton app that Venus is apparently a fan of.

“That outfit from your new line is on point!” another follower added.

“That is why you and your sister Serena are champions for life because of hard work, discipline and self convictions,” one fan said, impressed by Venus’s work ethic.

The tennis star occasionally shares stunning snaps with her eager followers in which she’s all dolled up in regular clothing. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Venus posted a picture taken when she was on vacation in Acapulco, Mexico. She rocked a casual printed dress and baseball cap for the occasion, and showcased her natural beauty.