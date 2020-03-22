Brooke Ence Powers Through Intense Core-Focused Workout In Black Sports Bra And Leggings

CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence trained her core in her backyard in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a partially sheer crop top and matching leggings, the 30-year-old powerhouse started the workout with a set of “V” crunches. For this exercise, Brooke lay face-up on the ground with her legs extended in front of her. She then raised her torso and legs simultaneously while reaching for her toes with outstretched arms.

Next, she tackled a set of plank extension walks which, as the name of the exercise suggests, required her to inch her hands forward alternating steps between the right and left side as she lowered herself closer to the ground.

Oblique crunches followed which meant that Brooke had to lay on her back again with her knees lift. With her hands behind her head, she raised her torso angling her body toward her left leg first and then the right.

Throughout the circuit Brooke’s dog Maggie made sure that she was the center of attention. The pup sprinted across Brooke’s backyard at the beginning of the clip and interrupted the oblique crunches armed with a ball and seemed to insist that it was time for her owner to play with her. Brooke eventually obliged and kicked the ball at the end of the clip, much to Maggie’s delight.

Brooke playfully called her a troll in the caption of the post. But she also used the text under the video to thank her fans for motivating her to train so that she could, in turn, inspire them to continue to pursue their fitness aspirations.

The clip has been viewed more than 95,000 times as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans seemed tickled by the fact that Brooke’s dog sprinted across the screen at the beginning of the video.

“I played this video like 5 times just to laugh watching your dog going 103 mph,” one person wrote before adding a crying laughing emoji to their comment.

“I’m dying at Maggie’s first sprint across the screen,” another commenter added

“The video bomb of your dog sprinting by is classic!” a third remarked.

Others thanked her for uploading at-home workout while they’re self-isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your strength and power is [fist emoji] loving the home workouts since we’re all stuck there,” they wrote