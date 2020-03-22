Tarsha Whitmore Smolders In A Teeny Lilac Bikini

Australian hottie Tarsha Whitmore gave her 819,000 Instagram followers plenty to look at with today’s post. Aptly captioned with an eyes emoji, her latest photo showed the bombshell rocking a teeny bikini as she posed seductively on the edge of her bath tub.

The gorgeous model wore a triangle string two-piece in a chic lilac color that beautifully complemented her skin tone and golden tresses, accentuating her glowing tan. The swimsuit was a stylish ruched design and offered minimal coverage, flaunting the stunner’s busty assets and chiseled figure. Tarsha nearly spilled out of the bottom of her skimpy top, which featured tiny cups that exposed her ample cleavage. A thin clear strap ran across her chest, holding the small cups in place. Another pair of clear straps framed her decolletage, which was left unadorned to keep the focus on her bodacious bosom.

Just like the minuscule bikini top, the bottoms also sported clear straps, which were pulled high on her hip bones and accentuated her hourglass curves. The barely-there garment also boasted a scoop waistline that showcased her flat stomach.

Tarsha accessorized with a vibrant, peach manicure and added a bit of bling with a sparkling silver ring on her finger. Her shiny navel piercing was also on display, luring the gaze to her trim midriff and narrow waist.

The 19-year-old Instagram sensation opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, dark eyeliner, and long lashes to bring out her eyes. She illuminated her bronzed tan with peach blush and a shimmering highlighter on her face, and finished up her glam with a pink lip gloss. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face in loose waves, brushing over one shoulder as they fell down her back.

The Aussie knockout seemed like she was barely touching the smooth surface of her tub, and was sitting with one hip in the air and her hand resting on her silky thigh. She leaned on her other hand for support and shot a smoldering look at the camera. Her glossy full lips were softly pursed and mirrored he iridescent shine of her bikini straps.

The tantalizing snap didn’t fail to arouse the interest of her fans, reeling in more than 10,500 likes and 107 comments in a little over one hour of having been posted. Plenty of followers were left speechless by the smoking-hot look, choosing to only leave flattering emoji under the steamy pic. Others managed to string a few words together, penning gushing messages for the sizzling blonde.

“Such a babe,” raved one Instagrammer, adding three star-struck emoji for emphasis.

“Takes my mind off coronavirus,” quipped a second person, ending with a thumbs-up emoji.

“That bikini looks amazing on you,” assured a third fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ridiculously beautiful,” read a fourth message, trailed by a heart emoji and a fire emoji.