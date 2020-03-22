Instagram Stunner Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Curvy Figure & Underboob In Ultra-Tight Dress

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the popular social media site on Saturday, March 21, to drive her 3.5 million followers wild with a snap from one of her outdoor photo shoots.

In the photo, the Instagram sensation puts her famed curves on display in a skin-tight dress made of a stretchy material that focuses the eye on her generous assets. The gray-green dress features long sleeves and a high neckline that clings to her chest. A cut-out between her chest and abdomen teases a glimpse of underboob and toned tummy. The dress flatters her narrow waist and ample hips as it follows the curve of her figure, ending at the tops of her thighs. Leaving plenty of skin exposed on her legs, viewers get an unobstructed view of her curvy thighs.

The model completed the outfit with black high-heel boots that rose to mid-calf level and were open at the toes. She wore her shoulder-length brunette tresses straightened and let them fall loose around her face and down her shoulders. Pamela gazed unsmiling at the photographer, showing off her pink-painted lips, black lashes, and bronze eye shadow. She posed with her hands placed behind her back at her waist and one hip thrust out to the side.

In the caption of the post, Pamela asks her followers a simple question, wanting to know what everyone has been doing. The model often engages her followers in the captions of her posts, asking them questions or leaving cryptic messages that evoke plenty of chatter in the comments section. This post was no exception, earning over 1,000 comments and nearly 70,000 likes within the first 12 hours of being posted.

The model’s followers not only responded to her question but also gushed over her enviable physique, leaving her hundreds of compliments in their comments. Others expressed their feelings in messages consisting solely of emoji, which ranged from hearts, to fire icons, and heart-eyed smileys.

“I have been staying home and chilling,” one Instagram user responded to the model’s question.

“Waiting on your next post…,” another follower commented cheekily, adding a fire and heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Wow sweetheart u look great in this post,” yet one more fan chimed in, leaving a string of fire emoji following the message.

A few weeks ago, Pamela took to the photo-sharing site to post a photo featuring a different outfit that similarly showed off her underboob. The onesie left a generous portion of her chest exposed, earning thousands of comments from adoring fans.