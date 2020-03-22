Pamela Alexandra Puts Busty Chest On Display In Figure-Hugging Outfit

Pamela Alexandra is an Instagram model with 3.5 million followers that love her daily posts. The model enjoys showing off her ample curves in racy outfits and tight-fitting dresses. On Saturday, March 21, the Instagram sensation took to the social media site to share a snap featuring her famed chest and curves in a figure-hugging two-piece outfit.

In the photo, Pamela poses in what appears to be a museum next to a piece of artwork. She wears a low-cut white top with ruffled straps that clings to her chest and narrow waist and exposes plenty of cleavage. The top is tucked into a pair of light-pink, high-waisted stretch pants that cinch at her waist with a matching tie and emphasize the ample curves of her hips, backside, and thighs. The pants flair out at the knees, falling loosely to the floor. The toe of a metallic pink high heel peeks out from beneath one of the pants legs.

The model accessorizes with a white bag that hangs from her left hand, which is poised on top of the art piece. A pendant necklace can also be seen dipping down to her chest from beneath the hair covering her neck. Pamela runs her other hand through her straight, brunette tresses, which are cut to her shoulders and fall evenly on either side of her face. Flashing a huge smile for the camera, viewers can see that she’s added a bit of lip gloss in addition to black mascara and eye shadow.

In the caption of the snap, Pamela tells her followers that this is their daily portion of veggies, likely referencing the art piece that she’s standing next to. The piece appears to be the chest and head of a person made out of various types of fruits and vegetables. The model also tags Cruz Studios, the photographer behind the photo shoot.

The post earned nearly 135,000 likes and thousands of comments from adoring fans in the first day of being posted. Her followers expressed their love for the model, leaving her compliments on her curvy figure and flattering outfit.

“Theres a god somewhere….thats all woman right there…Beautiful!!!!,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Yes you are stunning no doubt,” another follower penned.

“Wow! Looking good! Extra fine! Nobody wears that outfit better! Outstanding!,” yet one other fan chimed in.

Pamela received attention earlier this month for a similar photo that featured her in a skin-tight outfit. The bodysuit clung to her curves and focused the eye on her busty chest, earning her thousands of gushing compliments in the comments section of the post.