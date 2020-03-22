Ice-T Loves ‘Doom Eternal’ But Wants To Do Away With All The Jumping

Never let it be said Ice-T isn’t a true gamer. The rapper turned actor, is in fact someone who represents himself rather well as a fan of video games in general. He’s also recently come out in particular as a fan of the recently released Doom Eternal. Much like the rest of the gaming public, he loves what he’s seen so far of Bethesda’s newest title, but he does have one gripe.

The actor, who even sports the Twitter user name @finallevel, tweeted out just what is bugging him about Doom Eternal. Ice-T tweeted out he has had enough of all the jumping.

Gamer Stuff: DOOM ETERNAL.. I’m enjoying the game.. BUT! I HATE all the Fn jumping!!!!! I had that get that out…. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2020

As Comicbook points out he isn’t necessarily alone in his critique of the title, which launched on Friday. March 21 was actually a big day for gamers in general, as Doom Eternal was one of two big releases. Animal Crossing: New Horizons also hit stores and digital store shelves on Friday and has its own celebrity following.

As The Inquisitr earlier reported, Brie Larson recently talked about how much she loves the Nintendo Switch exclusive. She even talked about how she’s played a ton of the games in the series and feels like it’s a kind of touchstone back to her childhood.

While Ice-T didn’t go as far as to say that about Doom Eternal, it too is the continuation of one of the longer-running series in video games. That series has evolved quite a bit over the years, going from an 8-bit appearance to photorealistic graphics that sports quite the gore when the title’s character takes out any number of murderous demons.

The last two iterations, especially have been much beloved by the gaming community in general. This release is a direct follow-up to 2016’s Doom. Eternal picks up where that game left off, placing players on an earth that has been overrun by the denizens of hell.

Ice-T and his ilk might have some complaints about some aspects of gameplay but it’s certainly gotten quite a bit of plaudits overall. Launched on the Xbox One, the Sony PlayStation 4 and PC, it is currently being rated as 90 percent on Metacritic. There is one interesting aspect of that rating in that the audience rating is quite a bit lower with a 7.9 grade.

Is it possible other fans are in total agreement with Ice-T? Is Doom Eternal’s odd mechanics as far as jumping from place to place a bit too often dragging it down? So far there hasn’t been a consensus by the critics but that consensus could be arrived at the longer the game is available.