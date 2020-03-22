Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini With Sheer Top

Reginae wore a unique three-piece swimsuit.

Reginae Carter captivated her fans by flaunting her curves in a wild bikini that had two tops and a revealing bottom.

While most people are currently avoiding the beach and public pools, Reginae hasn’t stopped sharing her stylish swimsuit modeling shots on social media. On Friday, the 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson took to Instagram to share a photo from a shoot that took place beside a pool, and her fans were obsessed with the look she was rocking.

Reginae’s bikini featured an animal print that’s not as common as leopard or zebra. It was white with reddish-brown spots that were a vague approximation of the patterns found on giraffes. Her bathing suit included a classic string bikini top with triangle cups, but she was wearing an off-the-shoulder top over it. The additional piece of apparel featured the same print, but it was constructed out of sheer fabric. It had long, loose sleeves and a tie detail in the center of the bust. The long ends of the ties trailed down Reginae’s midsection all the way to the tops of her shapely thighs.

Reginae’s matching thong bottoms had thick side straps instead of string ties. They were stretched up high over her curvy hips. The design made the petite model’s legs look a bit longer. In the caption of her post, Reginae revealed that her three-piece bathing suit was a Matte Collection design.

Reginae accessorized her bathing suit with a silver pendant necklace and a sparkly belly button ring that drew the eye to her flat stomach. She was wearing her dark hair down with her edges laid, and she was grasping a segment of her silky straight tresses in her left hand. Her extensions were so long that the tips brushed the top of her left thigh.

Reginae’s picture-perfect beauty look included a sultry smokey eye and an understated glossy nude lip. She was also sporting warm contour on her cheeks.

The fashionable former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star posed like a pro with her left knee bent and her toes pointed. She was standing in front of an indoor pool, and she wasn’t alone. However, it’s possible that her photo was taken before Americans were advised to practice social distancing to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

As of this writing, Reginae’s bikini photo has been liked over 156,000 times.

“I need this,” Toya wrote in the comments section of the post, adding a heart-eye emoji to show her daughter a little more love.

“Oh I love this bathing suit,” read another response to Reginae’s photo.

“Body is smoking like a cigarette,” a second fan wrote.

“You make quarantine sexy,” a third commenter remarked.