Sophie Turner Reportedly Blasts Evangeline Lilly, Others Not Practicing Coronavirus Social Distancing

Sophie Turner wants her fans to know she really, really isn’t taking the coronavirus lightly. She and her husband, Joe Jonas have taken to social media to make it clear they don’t believe people should be messing around with the disease. Now the former Game of Thrones actress is doing it again.

Just Jared reports Turner took to her Instagram again to “throw shade” at people who aren’t practicing social distancing. In fact, the publication believes she was throwing shade at one person in particular, without naming her. They think Turner was taking aim at Evangeline Lilly, who recently came out and said she wasn’t going to practice social distancing, despite having an underlying condition that could make it harder for her to survive if she gets the coronavirus.

Lilly took to social media last week to tell her fans, “some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.” The message there was, according to Just Jared and others was she was going to go after her freedom, rather than keep her health.

The publication believes Turner saw those comments the same way and it spurred her on to once again tell people to actually watch out for themselves and others.

“Stay inside. Don’t be f–king stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over […] your health.’ I don’t give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea.”

There has definitely been a kind of dividing line in Hollywood over how to deal with this Pandemic. Stars like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have come down with the coronavirus. They are obviously in favor of staying away from people in order to protect them and their loved ones.

Others, including Vanessa Hudgens, have decided staying inside and away from people is a bridge too far. Lilly and Hudgens are the most famous “deniers” at the moment who have said they are going to go about their lives as normal and “come what may.”

Turner clearly has no patience for those who are putting everyone they come into contact in danger by ignoring experts’ advice when it comes to sheltering in place and avoiding crowds. Turner and Jonas have another reason to make sure they are staying healthy, as the actress has previously divulged she’s expecting their first child.