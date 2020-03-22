Abby Dowse Lies On Her Back In An Impossibly Tiny Bikini

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse gave her 2.1 million Instagram followers something to be distracted from all the news surrounding the coronavirus with her latest update. The sizzling blonde put her insane bikini body on display in the teeniest swimsuit, posing poolside for a sultry snap that offered a great view of all of her killer curves.

The gorgeous Instagram model smoldered in a barely-there string bikini that did very little to cover her voluptuous assets. The sexy pool item was a halterneck design sporting chic ruched cups that proved to be too small for her bodacious bosom. The swimsuit featured minuscule thong bottoms that sat high on her curvy hip, highlighting the stunner’s incredibly lithe waist. The thong boasted a scoop waistline that exposed her chiseled tummy, perfectly showcasing the bombshell’s fierce physique.

The tantalizing bathing suit was a vibrant, hot-pink color that accentuated the blonde’s all-over glow. Abby showed off her bronzed tan as she laid on her back on a stripped pool towel. The 31-year-old hottie was snapped from a high angle, her jaw-dropping figure sprawling across the frame in a diagonal. The busty model flashed her ample cleavage and showed a copious amount of sideboob, striking a flirty pose while she soaked up the sun. The babe had both hands raised above her head, and stretched one arm over her face to shield her eyes from the glaring sun. She coquettishly lifted one knee, flaunting her toned thigh, and showed a glimpse of her curvy backside in the process.

Ever the glam queen, Abby accessorized the skimpy bikini with a collection of sparkling silver jewelry, which included large hoop earrings, a pair of stylish bracelets, a discreet necklace, and a subtle ring on her finger. Her makeup was also on point, as she rocked flawlessly contoured eyebrows, a shimmering white eyeshadow, and a touch of mascara to bring out her light-brown eyes. Her nails featured a chic, short manicure and were painted white to match her eyeshadow. Her golden tresses were tied with a light-pink scrunchie and were pulled up into a high pony tail.

The Australian smokeshow captioned the photo with a string of playful emoji, using a watermelon and a cherry blossom to describe her state of mind. She added a two-hearts emoji, sending her love to her fans. The steamy bikini shot was an instant hit with her followers, racking up more than 5,000 likes in the first 30 minutes of having been posted. In the space of two hours, the upload amassed 15,100-plus likes and 400 comments.

“You rig,” wrote fellow Australian model, Laura Amy, leaving a two-hearts emoji and a fire emoji.

“Wow,” chimed in American model Lauren Dascalo, ending with a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Body goals,” gushed another Instagrammer, in a message trailed by four fire emoji.

“Gym work paying off,” penned a fourth fan, adding a pair of flexed-biceps emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby originally showed off the pink bikini in a photo shared the night before, wherein she teased fans by leaving her top untied.