‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Breaks Katie’s Heart, Three Loved Ones Betray Her Trust

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be blindsided when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wreaks havoc at a social gathering this week. And while Quinn is actually out to destroy Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), Katie’s life will fall to pieces.

A few months ago, Katie was fighting for her life. Her kidneys were failing and she needed an urgent transplant to survive. Her family and friends rallied around her to give her the support that she needed. But it was Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and their son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George), who helped her get through the ordeal.

Bill Spencer Shatters Katie Logan’s Heart

Katie believed that Bill had changed his philandering ways and agreed to marry him. They have made their family their priority and seemed to be in love. But, on the eve of a recent wedding, Brooke and Bill met at the cabin. They let their feelings take over and they were soon in a passionate embrace, kissing.

After their kiss, they agreed that they were both in committed relationships. But both Bill and Katie have been daydreaming about the smooch. Are they really over each other?

During the week of March 23, Quinn will play the kissing video at Brooke and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party, per The Inquisitr. While Ridge will also be devastated by his wife’s betrayal, Katie will be served a double dose of pain. Brooke is also her big sister and this is not the first time that Bill and Brooke had an affair behind her back.

Donna & Brooke Don’t Show Sisterly Love

When Bill asked Katie to marry him, she hesitated because they had already been married twice. In the past, Brooke and Bill couldn’t keep their hands off each other, and so their unions ended in divorce.

Eventually, Katie forgave her sister. But it seems as if Brooke has forgotten how much she hurt Katie and how long it took to heal their relationship. Instead, she kissed Bill again and betrayed not only Ridge but her sister as well.

The spoilers video shows that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will be flicking through the digital photo frame when she comes across the kissing video. While she initially lashes out at Brooke, she will eventually agree not to tell Katie. Together, she and Brooke will try to erase the video from the photo frame. Donna also betrays Katie by not telling her the truth immediately.

Sally Conned Katie

In an interesting turn of events, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) revealed that she is not dying. She blasted Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) for nearly telling Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) the truth. The soap opera showed that Sally does not have a terminal illness, which begs the question if there was a misdiagnosis or if Sally rigged the entire thing.

If Sally was misdiagnosed, she should have told Katie as soon as she heard that she wasn’t dying. If she planned the fake illness, then Sally set Katie up knowing that she would tell others.

At the end of the day, there are very few people Katie can trust.